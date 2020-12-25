Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of December 25.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The novel infection has affected over 1 crore in India and claimed more than 1 lakh lives. Amid this, a new strain of the infection has caused panic, forcing countries to close their borders again. However, the infection has not been reported in India so far and the Centre has urged the people not to panic.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 25:

12:29 pm: Nepal: The rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal reach the Election Commission office to claim the name of the Nepal Communist Party and the election symbol.

12:00 pm: Dry run for vaccine administration will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab next week. This will exercise enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN: Centre

11:59 am: Govt is gearing up for roll-out of COVID19 vaccine across the country. Till today, the State level trainings completed in all States and UTs with the participation of more than 7000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it soon on 29th December: Centre

11:32 am: Till Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji are in central government and Rajnath Ji is Defence Minister, people of India don't need to worry. With steps taken by govt in border areas, whether it is Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, not even an inch of land can be invaded by outsiders: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

The proposal sent by PLA has been refused. As a local of Ladakh and representative of people, we have been witnessing the drama by neighbouring countries since long. For the first time, under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe, he added.

11:02 am: A total of 518 new COVID19 cases, 491 discharges and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, says State Health Department.

10:27 am: With 23,068 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,46,846. With 336 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,092. Total active cases at 2,81,919. Total discharged cases at 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry

10:24 am: Uttarakhand: Nainital High Court has ordered the demolition of illegal construction done by BJP MLA Pradeep Batra from Roorkee. The court has ordered Haridwar Development Authority to take action against illegal construction in two weeks and submit a report

10:23 am: Farmers' protest at Delhi's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri enters 30th day.

10:22 am: Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

9:40 am: Minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Safdarjung, Delhi today: India Meteorological Department

9:00 am:

Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/VobjnsDEkC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

8:34 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary

"He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," says PM Modi.

8:10 am: Delhi's air quality is 'severe' category today, as per SAFAR-India

8:07 am: More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, reports Reuters

8:05 am: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Manila, Philippines at 5:13 am today: National Centre for Seismology

8:00 am: Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today: National Centre for Seismology

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma