In today's breaking news, India celebrates Christmas as several states have reimposed restrictions, including night curfew, to check the spread of the new variant of COVID-19. Till now, India has reported over 400 Omicron cases with experts warning that the new variant could trigger a third wave of the pandemic if appropriate norms are not followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch. The Centre is observing Good Governance week this week as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration which is aimed at improving service delivery besides redressal of public grievances.

Here are the LIVE updates from the day:

10:22 hours: Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chowgam area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. The search operation is underway, says Kashmir Zone Police.

9:43 hours: Just In: India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 7,286 recoveries, and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 77,032

Total recoveries: 3,42,23,263

Death toll: 4,79,520

Total number of Omicron cases: 415

Total Vaccination: 141.01 crore

9:40 hours: A total of 415 Omicron cases were reported in 17 states, UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115, says Union Health Ministry.

8:57 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay floral tribute at 'adaiv Atal' on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

8:40 hours: Mizoram reports 173 fresh COVID-19 cases. Total active cases stand at 1,569, says state health department.

8:16 hours: Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians, tweets PM Modi.

8:10 hours: Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around, tweets PM Modi.

7:53 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 398 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR.

7:25 hours: Global trends show that number of Omicron cases is going to reach 1,000 in 2-3 weeks and one million, maybe, in 2 months. We don't have more than a month before a major outbreak happens in India. We need to prevent this, says Kerala COVID Expert Committee member Dr TS Anish.

7:18 hours: PM Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch today around 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

