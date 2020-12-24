Stay Tuned to catch all the live updates here

Today our focus will remain on the coronavirus crisis. A new strain of the deadly pathogen discovered in the United Kingdom has alarmed the authorities with many countries including India, UAE imposing travelling restrictions on UK flyers. The new strain is said to be more dangerous and spreads faster.

Here are the LIVE Updates from December 24:

9:20 am: Sensex up by 309 points, currently trading at 46,753 points. Nifty up by 80 points, currently trading at 13,681 points.

9:00 am: A 28-year-old male COVID-19 positive patient with travel history to United Kingdom has been admitted to a separate ward of Government Medical College, Nagpur. His swab sample has been sent to Pune for further test: Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B

8:45 am: Buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation & Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, autorickshaws & cabs will operate during night curfew (11 pm-5 am) which starts tonight: Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi

8:25 am: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in severe category, with overall AQI standing at 450, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) The national capital recorded AQI level of 404 (severe category) in the morning yesterday.

8:10 am: Very dense fog conditions have been observed in isolated pockets over Punjab & west Uttar Pradesh & dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi & east Uttar Pradesh. Visibility recorded at 50 metres in Palam & at 25 metres in Amritsar: IMD

7:50 am: Air India's Kolkata-Hyderabad flight returned back soon after taking off & declared full emergency due to technical reasons yesterday. Chief Justice of India was on board the flight. He will depart for Hyderabad today: Kolkata Airport Director

7:30 am: PM Narendra Modi to address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing today.

7:20 am: Very Dense fog conditions have been observed in isolated pockets over Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:00 am: Maharashtra: 18 Congress corporators of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal corporation including Deputy Mayor Imran Ali Mohammed Khan joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP State chief Jayant Patil, yesterday.

