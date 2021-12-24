New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the COVID-19 and the rising Omicron cases in India. The country's Omicron tally has crossed the grim mark of 250 with PM Modi directing officials to remain alert and vigilant at all levels. Several states and UTs have also reimposed curbs and issued new guidelines for Christmas and New Year as the country tries to curb Omicron spread.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Ahead of five-state assembly polls, all major politicial parties - including the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party - have beefed up their efforts to woo the voters and are organising rallies and launching campaigns to gather support.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

7:21 hours: Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category with overall AQI standing at 425, says SAFAR.

7:18 hours: Farmers are annadatas of this country. We need to make them 'urjadata' (energy supplier) as well... If farmers are to survive, they need to produce ethanol, bio-CNG, and electricity. Producing food grains alone will not work, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

7:14 hours: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Anantnag, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma