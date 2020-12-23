New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At Jagran English, we try to focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening in India and around the world so that they stay updated with all the latest trends.

Today our focus will remain on the coronavirus crisis. A new strain of the deadly pathogen discovered in the United Kingdom has alarmed the authorities with many countries including India, UAE imposing travelling restrictions on UK flyers. The new strain is said to be more dangerous and spreads faster. However, the government yesterday said, that the mutant strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom was not seen in the samples tested from various parts of India.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 23:

12:45 pm: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik appears before Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai, in connection with raid conducted at the legislator's residence.

12:25 pm: Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu, Covid negative report mandatory for players

12:15 pm: Active COVID-19 caseload of India stands at 2,89,240. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.86%. 26 states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

12:00 pm: An unfortunate accident took place in urea-1 plant of IFFCO Phoolpur at 10:30 pm yesterday. The tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke & got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Two employees died tacking the accident: IFFCO

11:30 am: Kerala: Special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram sentences accused Fr. Thomas Kottoor & Sister Sephy to life imprisonment in the case pertaining to the murder of 19-year-old sister Abhaya in 1992.

11:00 pm: Delhi HC directs state govt to ensure that adequate testing & follow up checking of people diagnosed with COVID-19 shall be done keeping in view the latest guidelines issued by the Centre regarding passengers coming from UK. A new coronavirus strain has been found in UK.

10:30 am: IMD forecasts minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi for December 23; Hisar in Haryana is likely to record 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature.

10:20 am: Odisha: Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months.

10:10 am: Bihar: General Administration Department has dismissed three judicial officers from service. The dismissals will be effective from February 2014. They were caught in compromising position with women at a hotel in Nepal in 2014.

10:00 am: India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,00,99,066 Active cases: 2,89,240 Total recoveries: 96,63,382 Death toll: 1,46,444

9:50 am: In her application, Mukerjea said that jail authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform even though she is an under-trial accused. Next date of hearing on her application is January 5

9:40 am: Sheena Bora murder case: Accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed an application before special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform (green saree) in prison. The court has asked Byculla Jail to file a reply on the application

9:25 am: A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for #COVID19 up to December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:15 am: On Farmers Day, I greet farmers of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitating against farm laws. Govt is holding talks with them with full sensitivity. I hope that they'll end their agitation soon: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

9:00 am: 15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fall ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami

8:40 am: Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 404 (severe category) in Delhi, says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

8:30 am: Uttarakhand HC placed Dehradun district judge Prashant Joshi under suspension on charges that he used pvt car for travelling to a camp court. In its order, HC said that FIR is registered against the car's owner. Joshi attached with District Judgeship’s headquarter Rudraprayag.

8:15 am: Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital; visuals from Jhansi Road and Dayabasti. Delhi is likely to record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD.

7:50 am: 8 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8? during the next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 5.6 degrees, the temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6 degrees during next 24 hours: India Meteorological Department

7:20 am: Bihar: Preparations underway at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College & Hospital to handle COVID19 vaccines. "Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre," said Dr Vinod Kr Singh, NMCH Superintendent.

7:00 am: Assam: A human milk bank has been set up at Satribari Christian Hospital in Guwahati. "We can collect milk from mothers who are willing to donate, pasteurize & store it for up to six months," said Dr Devajit Sarma, paediatric & neonatal care specialist at the hospital

Posted By: Talib Khan