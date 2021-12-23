New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a crucial meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The meeting will likely be attended by top officials of Health Ministry and the Home Ministry.

Besides, we will also keep a tab on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. All political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have pulled up their socks and leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters as the election commission prepares to declare polling dates for the five-state assembly elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:35 hours: Over 60 per cent of eligible population in India is fully vaccinated now. "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation and dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated now," tweets Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

10:10 hours: Total cases of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu rises to 34, says state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

9:58 hours: India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, 6,960 recoveries and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 78,291

Total recoveries: 3,42,08,926

Death toll: 4,78,759

Total Vaccination: 1,39,69,76,774

Total number of Omicron cases: 236

9:35 hours: Just In: The total number of Omicron cases in India rises to 236, of which 104 have recovered, says Union Health Ministry.

9:27 hours: Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) achieves 100 per cent vaccination coverage, becomes the first district in Karnataka to be fully vaccinated, tweets state Health Minister K Sudhakar.

9:10 hours: We have an understanding between us, we will fight together on 403 seats, says Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on seat-sharing with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022.

8:35 hours: Ideas like a single number are very logical. Right from Aadhaar, TAN, PAN, DIN - we have so many numbers. Can we not bring in something like the American Social Security number which covers so many things, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The idea I'm trying to say is that we've gradually spread things, the more we bring all of them together... there's advantage of digitisation and we'll also think about the poor as to how they will be able to reap the benefit of it, he said.

8:08 hours: No case of Omicron has been reported in Bihar so far. Nevertheless, Government is alert and conducting average daily COVID testing of 1.75 lakh. For genome sequencing, a lab has been set up at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pande.

7:35 hours: Two foreign returnees test positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Bengal, say state health officials.

7:21 hours: PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crores in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today.

7:14 hours: PM Modi will today hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma