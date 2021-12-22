New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 22:

8:00 am: Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category; Noida's slips to 'critical'

7:52 am: Omicron cases are rising but not at an alarming rate as we witness during Delta (outbreak). Nevertheless, number of tests is going up & there is no need to panic. The district is going to achieve 100% second dose vaccination in a day or two:Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath

7:45 am: I request Congress and JD(S) leaders to support the anti-conversion bill to pass it unanimously in the Assembly. Many states have already made it a law: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa

7:39 am: It is not going to help anybody. They (BJP) are bringing it to do damage to certain sections of the society: Former Karnataka CM & JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on State Govt tabling an anti-conversion bill in the Assembly

7:30 am: UK Boris Johnson says he would not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards: Reuters

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan