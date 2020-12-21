New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At Jagran English, we try to focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening in India and around the world so that they stay updates with all the latest trends.

Today our focus will be on the emergency meeting called by the Health Ministry to discuss new COVID-19 strain rapidly spreading in the United Kingdom (UK). Chaired by the Joint Monitoring Group, the meeting will likely have representatives of the World Health Organisation in attendence, officials have informed.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 21:

8:00 am: We've formed task forces at state, district and block levels. Thousands of master trainers have been trained across the country. We've conducted training at state level and trained over 20,0 00 workers in about 260 districts: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:59 am: The Central government along with state governments has been making preparations at state, district and block levels for the past 4 months: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:59 am: I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong note of caution. We need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We can't afford to relax so major tool against COVID will ultimately be masks, hand hygiene and physical distance: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:55 am: I also think so. We've just about 3 lakh active cases in country. Few months back, we had about 10 lakh cases. Of over 1-cr total cases, over 95 lakh patients have recovered. We've highest recovery rate in world: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

7:21 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with PM of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc today.

7:19 am: Health Ministry to hold emergency meeting to discuss the new coronavirus strain rapidly spreading across the UK.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma