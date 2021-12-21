New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 21:

8:15 am: Punjab | Dense fog envelops Amritsar as cold wave grips the city.

8:00 AM: Tea and bonfire come to Delhiites rescue as cold wave hits the National Capital. Visuals from Munirk

7:45 am: The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, health authorities reported Monday, as the WHO called for greater efforts to ensure the pandemic ends next year.

7:35 am: Nagaland Govt upgrades two sub-divisions to full-fledged districts, creates a new one

7:28 am: Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, several former Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs likely to join BJP soon

7:20 am: Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316, as per SAFAR-India. The air quality of Mumbai and Pune cities is in 'poor' categor

7:13 am: MP | Six more international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indore, taking total number of such foreign returnees to 12 in the city since Dec 1, Indore CMHO Dr Bhure Singh Setia said yesterday, adding that their samples were sent for genome sequencing

7:00 am: China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said: Reuters

