Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of December 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on day 2 of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal. Shah, who slammed Mamata Banerjee on Saturday for the condition of West Bengal, will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district today. Later in the day, he is also expected to address the media.

Here are the LIVE updates of December 20:

8:44 am: 'Didi will be left alone, she is only worried about nephew': Amit Shah's dig at Mamata Banerjee

8:04 am: Ashok Arjunrao Jagthap appointed new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, says Congress.

7:46 am: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received COVID-19 vaccine. He became the first Israeli and one of the world's leaders to be inoculated.

7:27 am: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 6:09 am today: National Center for Seismology

7:26 am: 33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total COVID-19 active cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:21 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Visva Bharti University in West Bengal's Birbhum district today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma