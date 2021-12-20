New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today, the Centre will launch a nationwide 'Good Governance Week' campaign to symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:16 hours: A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border in Punjab. BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory. The incident was reported at 1230am on Monday, says a senior BSF officer.

9:56 hours: PANEX-21 is another step forward in our endeavour for greater mutual cooperation in disaster management among BIMSTEC countries. For the 1st time, an exercise of such scale is being undertaken to streamline our response strategy to fight the pandemic, says Army chief General MM Naravane.

9:42 hours: Just In: India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 82,267, lowest in 572 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:31 hours: Parliament Winter Session: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment."

9:15 hours: Parliament Winter Session: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, demands "immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni".

8:54 hours: If we've to make India truly global power, if we've to show our strength and our capabilities to world, we'll have to be world-class in our laboratory testing, our people will have to be well trained and our equipment best available in the world, says Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

8:14 hours: BREAKING: Five new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID19 have been confirmed on December 19 in the State. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.

8:10 hours: The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celcius today as cold wave conditions prevail in the national capital, says IMD.

7:54 hours: Mizoram reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload reaches 2,598. Positivity rate stands at 11.22 per cent, says state health department.

7:45 hours: A team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will be on a three-day visit to Goa from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the assembly elections in 2022, reports ANI.

7:30 hours: Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi Ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor, says BJP MP Hema Malini.

7:19 hours: Ladakh reports 28 new COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries, taking active cases to 188 -- 158 cases in Leh and 30 cases in Kargil, says UT Administration.

7:18 hours: Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, has apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crores, reports ANI.

7:14 hours: PM Modi-led NDA government will celebrate 'Good Governance' week from Monday to symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma