Here are the LIVE Updates of December 2:

10:00 am: Tamil Nadu: Three NDRF teams arrive at Tirunelveli, to move towards low-lying areas, in view of cyclone Burevi.

9:55 am: In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crores. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

9:40 am: With 36,604 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 94,99,414 With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,38,122. Total active cases at 4,28,644 Total discharged cases at 89,32,647 with 43,062 new discharges in last 24 hrs

9:25 am: Tamil Nadu: Two teams of National Disaster Response Force deployed at Thoothukudi, in view of Cyclone Burevi. It is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the morning of 4th December, as per IMD

9:15 am: Total number of samples tested up tp 1st December is 14,24,45,949 including 10,96,651 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha, Kerala, in view of Cyclone Burevi

8:50 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at BSE in Mumbai for listing of bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

8:40 am: Cyclone Storm Burevi to cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee today evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on the morning of 3rd Dec & cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on 4th December early morning: India Meteorological Department

8:25 am: Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with 1 magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district: ADGP, Law and Order, Assam Police

8:00 am: BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID19, confirms Dr. Ranjeet Thakur, Block Medical Officer, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

7:50 am: BJP MLA Siddu Savadi&his supporters pushed my wife who was 3 months pregnant. She has now suffered an abortion. We'll fight this legally: Nagesh Naik, husband of BJP councillor Chandni Naik who was allegedly manhandled by Savadi during civic body polls in Bagalkot on 9Nov, K'taka

7:40 am: In wake of the Farmers' agitation, Northern Railway cancels few trains

7:25 am: Karnataka: Two fishermen drowned after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Mangaluru coast yesterday. Four fishermen still missing, 16 rescued.

7:10 am: MP: A family in Shivpuri alleges they were thrashed by relative of minister Suresh Dhakad after they didn't vote for BJP in bypoll. Addl SP says "Didn't receive complaint about vote. Complainant says they were tortured & they have dispute with Dhakad family. I've directed probe."

7:00 am: Tamil Nadu: Cyclone warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge, in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. It will cross SL coast close to Trincomalee on Dec 2 evening/night, emerge into Gulf of Mannar on Dec 3 morning & cross south TN b/w Kanyakumari & Pamban on 4th early morning

