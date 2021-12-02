New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran today, we would continue focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant, detected first in South Africa. In India, no case of the Omicron variant has been reported so far. However, the resumption of international flights has been postponed and several states and union territories (UTs) are mulling reimposing restrictions amid fears over the Omicron variant.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:09 hours: Just In: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting at 10 am today with States on airport screening and surveillance with Airport Public Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs), reports ANI.

8:47 hours: Health department officials deployed for RT-PCR testing at the Chennai International Airport.

7:50 hours: Travel bans over new Covid strain 'unfair' and 'ineffective,' says UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

7:30 hours: Air travel should be banned between India and the countries where it (Omicron Variant) is spreading. Otherwise, passengers from these countries come to India and spread it in the country, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

7:25 hours: We have received some directives from Union Health Ministry on Omicron Variant. In line with these directives, we're preparing our hospitals and working to progressively increase vaccination among Railway employees, says Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal.

7:20 hours: South Africa returnee is US' first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in California. The individual was fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms which are improving at this point, says Chief Medical Advisor to US President Dr Anthony Fauci.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma