New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations. As per his office, he will felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee has predicted that a third COVID-19 wave driven by Omicron might India early next year. However, it said that it will be milder than the second wave. Currently, India's Omicron tally has crossed the 100-mark.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:31 hours: Just In: India reports 7,081 new COVID-9 cases, 7,469 recoveries and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 83,913, lowest since March 2020

Total recoveries: 3,41,78,940

Death toll: 4,77,422

Total Vaccination: 1,37,46,13,252

9:19 hours: Just In: Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha district of Kerala, says District Collector A Alexander.

8:55 hours: A total of 66,41,09,365 samples tested up to December 18, of which 12,11,977 samples were tested on December 18, says Union Health Ministry.

8:45 hours: Just In: The second meeting of delimitation commission will be held tomorrow, December 20. Farooq Abdullah, Jitendar Singh, and other MPs likely to participate, reports ANI.

8:27 hours: For over 40,000 years DNA of all people in India has been the same... I am not faffing, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

8:05 hours: West Bengal reports 556 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities. Infection tally rises to 16,26,511 and death toll to 19,660. The state now has 7,501 active cases, says West Bengal Health Department.

7:54 hours: Glaciers are an important part of our ecosystem and we need to take concrete measures at the ground level to reduce the impact of climate change, says Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

7:36 hours: One unidentified terrorist neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar, says Kashmir Zone Police.

7:27 hours: PM Modi will visit Goa today to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao at around 3 pm. He will felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function and inaugurate multiple development projects.

