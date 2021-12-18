New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will today lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur. This will be the third event in less than a week in Uttar Pradesh that will be attended by PM Modi.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an alliance with the BJP, expressing confidence that the bonhomie will 101 per cent win the elections. Captain Amarinder's decision to form an alliance is expected to have a significant impact on the Punjab polls and could pose a significant challenge for the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:01 hours: We can’t discuss the constitutionality of any Act. But for these kinds (AFSPA) of Acts, the government has to review whether it should be applied and in which district, at what particular time, says NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra.

There is no room for fake encounters in a civilised society. There is no room for instant justice in this country and law has to take its own course. A person who is guilty has to be tried in court and punished in accordance with law, he added.

7:49 hours: Today's conference in Mumbai reminds me of my time as state minister in 1995, when I rejected a tender by Reliance for the Mumbai-Pune express highway. Dhirubhai (Ambani) was there at that time, and he was very upset with me, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

My chief minister was also upset and so was Balasaheb Thackeray. They asked me why did you do it? I said we will raise money from the public for that project and other projects like Bandra-Worli Sea link; everyone was laughing at me. We went to several investors for the project, and now investors are coming to us, he added.

7:40 hours: We are soon issuing an advisory on flex engines. In 2-3 years, our vehicles will get converted into EVs. Running cost of EVs will be similar to or less than petrol vehicles. Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai assured that they would be scaling up flex-fuel engine manufacturing, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

7:34 hours: We need to reduce the logistic cost and build multimodal infrastructure which will help manufacturing, spur economic growth and create employment, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

7:30 hours: We're building 26 green express highways. And tunnels worth about 2 lakh crore. There is no short of money. We're sitting on gold mines... we've toll revenue and it is increasing. We've no problem, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

7:19 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 319 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, says SAFAR.

7:15 hours: PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur at around 1 pm today.

