Here are the LIVE Updates of the day:

12:16 hours: We are trying to establish a laboratory in the country that will audit land and certify organic products so that farmers get more prices. Amul and others working on it. This will encourage organic farming, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

12:05 hours: BREAKING: Four more cases of Omicron detected in Delhi, taking total count to 10, says state Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

12:04 hours: On one hand, Taj Mahal workers' hands were chopped off, and then there is PM Modi who showered flowers on the workers behind development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to express his gratitude, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

11:50 hours: Anand, Gujarat: From 2019 onwards, PM Modi has appealed to farmers for organic farming... such as manure out of cow dung improves land fertility... Organic production is the need of the hour, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

11:45 hours: After Gandhi and Patel, under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained global recognition. There was a time when India was overlooked but today no country's agenda is fulfilled without India's consensus, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

11:19 hours: Just In: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.

11:15 hours: Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.

11:13 hours: We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and punished, says Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

10:57 hours: PM Modi participates in Homage and Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas.

10:10 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the National Parade Ground at Dhaka in Bangladesh to attend the national program of Victory Day as the Guest of Honour.

9:57 hours: Parliament Winter Session: RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.

9:46 hours: Just In: India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries, and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports ANI.

Active cases: 87,245

Total recoveries: 3,41,54,879

Death toll: 4,76,478

Total Vaccination: 1,35,25,36,986

9:23 hours: On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian, says PM Modi.

8:59 hours: Parliament Winter Session: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, SIT report, and the demand of immediate sacking of MoS MHA Ajay Kumar Teni.

8:57 hours: Parliament Winter Session: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "government's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)".

8:27 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to hold 'Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha' in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He'll inaugurate 23 new branches of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank, dedicate 29 godowns of Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation and participate in inauguration of seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati, reports ANI.

8:08 hours: On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements, tweets Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

7:49 hours: Uttar Pradesh government has raised dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent. It will be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021.

7:35 hours: Jamia Millia Islamia has been accredited with A++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council. It reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by all members of university including the non-teaching staff and alumni, says JMI vice chancellor professor Najma Akhtar.

7:30 hours: Delhi AQI is presently at 337 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, says SAFAR.

7:25 hours: Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation is underway, says Kashmir Zone Police.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma