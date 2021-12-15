New Delhi | Jaagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on day 13 of the winter session of the Parliament. The Parliament has been regularly disrupted this session due to the opposition's demand to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members. However, the Centre has refused to do so, saying the MPs need to apologise for their 'unruly behaviour'.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the COVID-19 crisis and the Omicron variant that has forced several nations to reimpose travel restrictions. In India, 40 cases have been detected so far. The Centre has urged people not to panic, but stressed that masks should be used to control the spread of Omicron.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 15:

9:00 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the SIT as well as to "direct the Govt to expedite legal actions against the culprit."

8:55 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from today with the first meeting with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually.

8:50 am: Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Dhaka for a state visit to Bangladesh. He will attend Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations as the guest of honour.

8:40 am: Jammu & Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajpura area of Pulwama.

8:33 am: Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption raid former AIADMK minister P Thangamani's residence and office at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal.

8:25 am: "Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets.

8:15 am: COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 412 recoveries and 2 deaths, yesterday. Active cases 2,444

7:55 am: A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation

7:47 am: One unidentified terrorist neutralized. The operation is underway. Details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police

7:40 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 346 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:30 am: Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the “at-risk” countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for Covid-19: Dr. Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan