Meanwhile, we will also focus on the COVID-19 crisis and the Omicron variant that has forced several nations to reimpose travel restrictions. In India, 40 cases have been detected so far. The Centre has urged people not to panic, but stressed that masks should be used to control the spread of Omicron.

12:58 pm: Delhi: Several Opposition MPs, led by Congress staged a demonstration in the well of Rajya Sabha for an hour today, demanding withdrawal of suspension of 12 MPs. TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, however, participated in the proceedings of the House

12:50 pm: Bills after Bills are being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. PM doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

12:40 pm: This (suspension of 12 MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliaments: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

12:20 pm: Opposition MPs hold a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

12:10 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises in Delhi

12:00 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering by Opposition demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs "Let's maintain decency & decorum in the House. Unruly & unparliamentary behavior is not going to work at all," Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says

11:45 am: Karnataka | 4 people arrested for providing a false RT-PCR report to a South African national who was later confirmed to be India’s first Omicron case. The patient, who was in quarantine, managed to leave the country via Dubai after producing a fake report: DCP Central Bengaluru

11:35 am: Jammu: Workers of 'Jammu West Assembly Movement' stage a protest against Pakistan over its role in spreading terrorism in J&K, in wake of the death of three policemen in a terror attack on a police bus

11:30 am: Srinagar | IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel pays tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who lost his life in yesterday's terrorist attack

11:25 am: It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in this attack. One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon: IGP Kashmir on Srinagar terrorist attack

11:15 am: Supreme Court constitutes a committee to be led by former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri to ensure all remedial measures are taken in the interest of the environment and recommendations of the committee are implemented while going ahead with the project.

11:10 am: Supreme Court allows the Central government to construct three double-lane strategic highways for the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand

11:00 am: Maharashtra: Mumbai Police says it has arrested three persons in a case pertaining to the mobile phone snatching of actress Nikita Dutta in Bandra on November 28

10:50 am: PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

10:45 am: Delhi | Opposition MPs will march from Gandhi Statue, Parliament to Vijay Chowk today against suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha

10:35 am: Winter session of Parliament | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector

10:30 am: The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Govt is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

10:20 am: The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)

Our medical teams will be conducting RT-PCR COVID19 testing at the residential buildings of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Sanitisation of the building premises will also be done: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)

10:10 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"

10:00 am: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the terrorists, the officials said. An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site.

9:00 am: Delhi: Floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament to meet today at the office of LoP, Rajya Sabha to discuss a proposal of a march of all Opposition MPs in LS & RS from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended MPs

8:40 am: Union Minister Jitendra Singh to move 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, & 'The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in RS today for consideration & passage. Bills seek extension of tenure of ED & CBI directors up to maximum of 5 yrs

8:20 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel flags off 'Run For CG Pride' from Gandhi Udyan in capital Raipur

7:50 am: Telangana | Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, along with other ministers flagged off a new fleet of Swacch auto tippers for garbage collection, at an event held in Hyderabad on Monday.

7:42 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 328 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:34 am: The Premier League has confirmed the game between Brentford and Manchester United on Tuesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak: Manchester United

7:25 am: No US soldiers to be punished over Afghan civilian drone strike deaths, reports AFP News Agency quoting Pentagon

7:15 am: Lucknow| HM Amit Shah will be attending rally of Nishad party on Dec 17. CM Yogi Adityanath& other senior leaders of BJP will also join the rally. Announcement regarding providing reservation to Nishads, riverine community is expected: Nishad party president Sanjay Nishad

