Today our focus will be on the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The state Election Commission has informed that around 31 constituencies will go to polls today and over 7.48 lakh voters candidates will decide the fate of 245 candidates.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 13:

9:09 am: She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu raj in West Bengal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on the attack on the convoy of party chief JP Nadda

8:38 am:

Jammu and Kashmir: Polling underway for the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections; visuals from RS Pura pic.twitter.com/rsUYhhP5bw — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

7:52 am: We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7:33 am: You do research on (EV) parts we're making in India and what we're importing. We're importing many EV parts from China. We need to find out swadeshi alternative to whatever we're importing, without compromising the quality and cost, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at FICCI 93rd AGM.

7:27 am: The DDC polls are being held along with by-elections to panchayats. This is the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised as a Union Territory last year.

7:15 am: In Jammu and Kashmir, over 7.48 lakh voters candidates will decide the fate of 245 candidates today.

7:00 am: The polling for the sixth phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir has begin. 31 constituencies will go to polls today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma