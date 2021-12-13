New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on day 11 of the winter session of the Parliament. The Parliament has been regularly disrupted this session due to opposition's demand to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members. However, the Centre has refused to do so, saying the MPs need to apologise for their 'unruly behaviour'.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the COVID-19 crisis and the Omicron variant that has forced several nations to reimpose travel restrictions. In India, 38 cases have been detected so far. The Centre has urged people not to panic, but stressed that masks should be used to control the spread of Omicron.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:10 hours: Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament. Their suspension must be taken back. Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet today morning on this issue, says Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

9:54 hours: Just In: India reports 7,350 new COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload in India stands at 91,456, lowest in 561 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:19 hours: Parliament Winter Session: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

9:18 hours: Parliament Winter Session: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to move 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8.

9:15 hours: BREAKING: Former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker, State Minister, and 8-time MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away in Dehradun.

9:01 hours: I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen, tweets PM Modi.

8:53 hours: An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Delhi's Mandawali PS under Sections 509 and 500 of IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks against female BJP members, on the complaint of a woman BJP worker, says Delhi Police.

8:45 hours: I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice, says President Ram Nath Kovind.

