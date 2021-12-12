New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At English Jagran, we try to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world. Today, our focus would on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at bank deposit insurance programme. This event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides, we will also keep a tab on the COVID-19 pandemic. India's Omicron tally has increased to 33 after an international traveller was found infected with the new variant in Delhi on Saturday. The Centre has urged people to take all necessary precautions to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

13:07 hours: For years, the attitude of slipping the problems under the carpet was prevalent in our country. But today's New India focuses on resolving the problems, not delaying their resolution, says PM Modi at bank deposit insurance event in Delhi.

12:54 hours: The country has demonstrated of working together during this COVID pandemic. India's moment has come where India can really become a gross driver of the world economy. That will be possible if all stakeholders in the banking sector work together, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

12:17 hours: BREAKING: First case of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Andhra Pradesh

12:10 hours: BREAKING: A 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with COVID on December 1, has tested positive for Omicron variant. He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. He has been tested for COVID-19 again today and the report is awaited, says Chandigarh Health department.

12:01 hours: Special PMLA court in Ranchi granted 5-day custody of alleged human trafficker Panna Lal Mahto, a resident of Jharkhand's Khunti, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 10, the agency says.

10:53 hours: Pakistan wants to promote terrorism in India. Indian Armed Forces foiled Pakistan's plans in 1971 and now we are working towards eliminating terrorism from the root, says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

10:41 hours: India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh. Today we are very happy that in the last 50 years Bangladesh has progressed on the path of development, says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

10:35 hours: Today, I bow to the bravery, valour and sacrifice of every soldier of India's Armed Forces, due to which India won the 1971 war. The country will always be indebted to them for their sacrifice, says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

10:30 hours: After passing away of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel, we've decided to celebrate ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv' with simplicity. IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh, is under treatment at Command Hospital Bengaluru. We pray for his early recovery, says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

9:40 hours: Just In: India reports 7,774 new COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths and 8,464 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload in the country stand at 92,281, says Union Health Ministry.

9:30 hours: The Safdurjung observatory records minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi today, says India Meteorological Department.

9:15 hours: All farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15. The next meeting of SKM will be on 15 January. Today, I will be leaving for a 3-day program in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions, says Rakesh Tikait.

8:42 hours: Mizoram reports 260 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 3,100, says state health department.

8:30 hours: A deputy Chief Minister will be from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BSP alliance comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Punjab, says SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

8:05 hours: Two children who have arrived from Nigeria in Madhya Pradesh's Indore tested Covid positive. We have sent their samples to NCDC Delhi for genome sequencing, says COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar.

7:53 hours: Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Update: One terrorist neutralised in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baragam area of Awantipora, says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

7:45 hours: Just In: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Baragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

7:30 hours: PM Modi will address the function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at noon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma