New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to farmers' protest against Centre's farm laws to a nationwide strike by IMA, we at Jagran English will be covering all the top developments of the day to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening around the world.

Here are the highlights of December 11:

16:00 pm: West Bengal Police submits a report to Home Secretary, State government over the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy at Diamond Harbour yesterday.

15:07 pm: The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has withdrawn its support from the Ashok Gehlot led government in Rajasthan, says BTP leader Chhotubhai Vasava.

14:51 pm: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for COVID-19. He is under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms.

13:44 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the global climate summit on December 12, on the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement: Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar

12:49 pm: Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information relating to PM's foreign trips under RTI Act

12:18 pm: The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

12:17 pm: India’s total Active Caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh today. This is the lowest after 146 days. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71% of India’s total positive cases: Government of India

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has improved the recovery rate to 94.84% today. 79.90% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs: Government of India

11:37 am: Bharatiya Janata Party to organise press conferences and 'chaupals' in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from today. 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' to be organised in the coming days.

10:55 am: Total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 10th December is 15,16,32,223 including 8,72,497 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

10:54 am: At present, there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Till now, the region, by and large, has remained peaceful: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at Global Dialogue Security Summit

In military field,technology must be a means of deterrence not a source of destruction. Our approach to security hence needs to shift from unilateral to multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify future, he added.

10:12 am: We'll be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I've heard that he's personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

9:24 am: Sensex gains 195 points in opening trade, currently at 46,155; Nifty opens at 13,544

9:23 am: With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,96,770. With 414 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,42,186. Total active cases at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry

9:17 am: Mumbai: Regel Mahakal being taken for medical examination. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on December 9 for allegedly supplying drugs. He will be produced before the Special NDPS court by NCB for further remand.

9:16 am: Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Pfizer gets FDA advisors' nod in US for emergency use approval

8:33 am: For Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the IMD has said that the temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius today.

8:11 am: Mizoram reports 14 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state is 4,008 including 3,800 discharged cases, 202 active cases and 6 deaths.

7:19 am: 28 more people die due to COVID19 in Punjab, toll crosses 5,000-mark, 635 fresh cases raise infection count to 1,58,556; number of active cases 7,423: Medical bulletin

7:18 am: A panel of experts advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday recommended emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

7:18 am: Two IPS officers, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19. A DCP and an Additional DCP have also been diagnosed with the disease: Delhi Police

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma