New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur where he will inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project. This comes months before the beginning of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state.

Besides that, we will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, there are more than 30 cases of the Omicron variant, confirmed the government, taking a note that there has been a considerable decline in the usage of masks that could eventually lead to a rise in cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:14 hours: A special flight from Kabul to Delhi, chartered by Government of India, arrived in Delhi yesterday. It brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, incl members of the Afghan minority community. The minority community members carried with them 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts, says Ministry of External Affairs.

Under "Operation Devi Shakti" a total of 669 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan. This comprises 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, which includes members of Afghan Hindu/ Sikh minority community. 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier August 2021, it added.

9:52 hours: PM Modi will address the function on "Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh" tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Union Finance Minister, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion, says Prime Minister's Office.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 7,992 new COVID-19 cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 93,277 - lowest in 559 days. Over 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, says Union Health Ministry.

9:15 hours: Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now, says India Meteorological Department.

8:56 hours: Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar announces that those in the district, who haven't been vaccinated, will be barred from public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theaters, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores, reports ANI.

8:07 hours: Just In: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Mumbai on 11 and 12 December in wake of Omicron cases in the state. Rallies, morchas, processions etc of either persons or vehicles prohibited, reports ANI.

7:38 hours: We've vaccinated 100 per cent eligible population with 1st dose and have completed 96 per cent coverage for the second dose. Under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, we are also doing door-to-door vaccination, says Nodal Officer for vaccination for Poonch Dr Rahul Sharma.

7:32 hours: PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur today to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma