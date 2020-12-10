New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to farmers' protest along the borders of the national capital against the three agricultural laws, we at English Jagran will be covering all the top developments of the day today to give our readers a brief insight of what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on coronavirus and its vaccine development across the country. In a significant development, three COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities.

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 10:

8:35 am: Kota: 10 people were injured as a portion of an under-construction overbridge in front of a shopping mall collapsed last night; All injured were admitted to a city hospital

8:30 am: Threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

8:28 am: We need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

8:25 am: Our collective achievement in the past decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

8:20 am: ADMM has grown in the last decade to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules-based order in this region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

8:10 am: Kochi: Voting for the second phase of the local body polls underway at a polling booth under Division 39 of Kochi Corporation Polling is underway in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts today.

8:00 am: Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign, has died at the age of 64: Reuters

7:45 am: Andhra Pradesh: Three persons dead, six injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district

7:35 am: Jharkhand: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening. "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning to her home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," says DIG Sudarshan Mandal.

7:25 am: Jammu and Kashmir: The fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls will be held in 37 constituencies between 7 am & 2 pm today, according to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma

7:15 am: Punjab: Family in Sri Muktsar Sahib didn't accept gifts at a wedding ceremony & instead placed donation box asking guests to donate money to farmers protesting against new farm laws at borders of Delhi. "This is our struggle & we all must fight it together," says the groom

7:00 am: Uttarakhand: Long queues of Nepali citizens were seen at Banbasa near India-Nepal border for entering India y'day. SDM Tanakpur Himanshu said,"Issue regarding security risk has come into fore as most of Nepalis show Aadhar cards. I've raised this issue before higher authorities

Posted By: Talib Khan