New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep a tab on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has forced countries across the world to reimpose travel restrictions. On Thursday, India also extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31 to avert the spread of the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:45 hours: PM Modi will inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on December 11.

8:07 hours: Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of US President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora, tweets PM Modi.

8:00 hours: As per Supreme Court directions, we've given details to the Disaster Management Authority. A total of 1,076 people have died due to Covid. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to the next kin of persons who died of Covid, says Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg.

7:41 hours: Assam reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, 142 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, says state health department.

Total cases: 6,18,188

Total recoveries: 6,09,516

Death toll: 6,129

Active cases: 1,196

7:23 hours: Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is presently at 293 (overall) in the 'poor' category, says SAFAR.

7:18 hours: Historic decision by UN General Assembly today to grant Observer Status to International Solar Alliance. In 6 years, International Solar Alliance has become example of positive global climate action through partnerships to benefit global energy growth and development. Thank all Member States, tweets Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti.

