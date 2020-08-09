New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, our focus will be on the current coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has affected more than two million people in India and claimed over 42,000 lives. In India, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with nearly five lakh cases while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh hold the second and third spots with over two lakh cases respectively.

Here are the highlights of August 9:

17:07 pm: Agri-Infra Fund: PM Modi announces Rs 1 lakh crore loan for agricultural infrastructure projects; know all about it

17:06 pm: Defence Ministry is also heading towards the dream of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a success. Today, I announced import embargo on 101 defence items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

17:05 pm: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and ghat areas of South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours: IMD

15:50 pm: My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people’s confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

15:50 pm: Death toll rises to 42 in Rajamala landslide incident after 16 bodies were found today: Idukki District Collector

15:28 pm: Excise Dept in a joint operation with State Police conducted raids yesterday at several chemical factories in Dera Bassi, Mohali. Over 27,000 litres of suspected substance/chemical with alcohol recovered and seized. Probe on: Rajat Agarwal, Commissioner, Excise Department, Punjab

15:27 pm: 3,934 more COVID-19 cases reported so far today in Bihar. Total positive cases in the state rise to 79,720: Bihar Health Department

15:13 pm: From Tejas to Agni Missiles; these indigenous weapon systems prove Indian defence can be 'self-reliant'

14:37 pm: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall likely to occur over Delhi, including areas of IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Dwarka and Bahadurgarh till 4:15 pm: India Meteorological Department

14:37 pm: 12 deaths and 1,982 COVID19 cases reported in Telangana on 8th August. The number of cases rises to 79,495 in the state including 55,999 recovered and 627 deaths: State Health Department 14:37 pm: There is anger in every household against BJP leaders and those who have left our party. I believe they also understand this and most of them will return to us: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

13:30 pm: Puducherry detects 264 new COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 5,382 including 2,094 active cases, 3,201 recoveries and 87 deaths: Union Territory Health Department

13:30 pm: 1,084 COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand. Total number of cases in the state is now at 17,626, including 9,067 active cases, 8,391 recoveries and 168 deaths, says state Health Department

13:16 pm: Himachal Pradesh records 40 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,304 including 1,145 active cases, 2,118 recoveries and 13 deaths, says state Health Department

13:16 pm: COVID-19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Official

12:58 pm: Karnataka: Red alert for heavy rains issued in Bantwal, a taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, after continuous downpour causes over flowing of Netravati river

12:21 pm: There are reports that COVID19 cases are increasing in Delhi, reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, trend of COVID19 cases in Delhi is decreasing: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

12:20 pm: Yesterday, 1,404 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Delhi, taking the total tally to 1,44,127. 1,130 people recovered yesterday from the infection and there are 10,668 active cases. Death toll rises to 4,098: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

11:56 am: Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 28, following the recovery of another body: Idukki District Information Office

11:55 am: 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to 273, says state Health Department

11:24 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi⁩ launches financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and releases benefits under PM-KISAN scheme via video conferencing

10:58 am: Rajsthan detects 596 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 6 deaths, taking the total positive cases and deaths to 51,924 and 784 respectively. Active cases in the state stand at 13,847: State Health Department

10:58 am: Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 27: Idukki District Administration

10:32 am: Andhra Pradesh government announces Rs 50 lakhs ex-gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a hotel, being utilised as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada

10:08 am: MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year: Rajnath Singh

10:07 am: More such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the DMA in consultation with all stakeholders. A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future: Rajnath Singh

10:07 am: All necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India: Rajnath Singh

10:05 am: This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

10:05 am: Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

10:04 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’: Rajnath Singh

10:03 am: Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

9:58 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make 'important announcement' shortly

9:36 am: Single-day spike of 64,399 cases and 861 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 tally rises to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured, discharged and migrated and 43,379 deaths: Ministry of Health



9:09 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make an important announcement at 10.00 am today: Office of the Defence Minister of India

9:00 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha was fired upon by terrorists. He has been shifted to a hospital, reports ANI

8:39 am: 7 killed in massive fire at COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada; rescue operations underway

8:16 am: Unknown persons fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar in Budgam. He has been shifted to a hospital: Budgam SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police

7:46 am: Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital, reports ANI

7:45 am: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to go on a two-day visit to Bhopal starting tomorrow, will meet senior functionaries and discuss relief work done during COVID-19: RSS functionary

7:45 am: 61,537 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 20.88 lakh; death toll over 42,000 | Check state-wise list here

7:41 am: The novel coronavirus has affected more than 2 million and claims over 42,000 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma