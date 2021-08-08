New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

9:10 am: The raids are being conducted across J&K including Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian. The residence of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War is being raided.

8:05 am: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir related to a terror funding case

7:58 am: Under Arunachal Pradesh govt's initiative, we're devising a 3-tier training program which includes basic, intermediate &advance training. We'll select 30 youths from Arunachal, northeastern states &from SAARC countries &train them in Hollongi Campus: Commandant 12 Bn NDRF

7:50 am: A taekwondo coach from Madurai achieves Guinness World Record by breaking 37 concrete blocks in a minute with a kick . "It took 6 months of practice to create this record. I achieved it in my third attempt. I've 24 Guinness World Records in taekwondo," said Narayana

7:43 am: Maharashtra | A community radio 'Radio Vishwas' giving audio classes to students in Nashik district amid COVID19. Around 200 teachers recorded their lectures & streamed them on radio. Over 50,000 students of remote areas were benefitted from this: Station director Hari K

7:38 am: Jharkhand | We received information that Naxals have planted land mines at Dalma mountain which comes under Bodam police station. We found 14 land mines & were disposed of by Bomb Detection &Disposal Squad. It's a big achievement for police: SSP Jamshedpur M Tamil Vanan

7:30 am: Odisha | Elephants from Jharkhand’s forest range damage houses in Mayurbhanj district. "Forests are vanishing due to illegal mining & elephants are losing their natural habitat. People are being affected by this heavily," said Vanoomitra Acharya, wildlife researcher

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan