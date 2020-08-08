New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today we will be focusing on the monsoon mayhem across India. Several states have been battered by the heavy rains, leading to floods and landslides. On Friday, over 30 people were killed in different incidents -- Air India Plane Crash and landslide -- in Kerala due to the heavy monsoon. Apart from Kerala, monsoon has also wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, Assam and Bihar.

Apart from it, we will also focus on the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus has affected more than 2 million and claimed over 42,000 lives in India so far. However, India has the best recovery rate in the world as over 13.78 lakh people have been recovered from the deadly infection.

Here are the highlights of August 8:

15:43 pm: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West, West Delhi, Farukhnagar, Churu, Mahandipur Balaji during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

15:43 pm: Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours: K Sathi Devi, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi

15:11 pm: Rudrendra Tandon (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador of India to ASEAN, appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly: Ministry of External Affairs

15:11 pm: Punjab: More restrictions imposed in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala during Unlock 3. Night curfew to continue from 9 pm-5 am for all non-essential activities. Timings of restaurants, hotel, liquor vends and other hospitality units restricted to 9 pm, shops and shopping to close by 8 pm

#WATCH Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vapi, Valsad. More than 8 fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ELsVSD2x1W — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

14:27 pm: Deeply shocked about tragic accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, that took precious lives and injured many. I convey our deepest condolence. Our thoughts, prayers are with bereaved families: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen

14:27 pm: Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)

13:19 pm: Rajasthan Political Crisis | I'm very much aware of 12 BJP MLAs going for an excursion. Whenever BJP Legislature party meets, they all will be there as Rajasthan BJP is intact and united. Congress is spreading rumours about our MLAs with CM playing low-level politics, says BJP Rajasthan President Satish Punia

12:33 pm: Air India Plane Crash | He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him: Neela Sathe, mother of late captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport

11:56 am: Kerala Landslide: Death toll rises to 21 as 3 more bodies recovered today from the landslide site in Idukki's Rajamala, reports ANI

11:30 am: Air India Plane Crash: Death count rises to 18 as authorities recover black box from aircraft | 10 Points

11:07 am: India and China to hold Major General-level talks today at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying

10:56 am: Rajasthan records 499 new COVID-19 positive cases and 9 deaths, taking the total positive cases and deaths to 50,656 and 776 respectively. Active cases stand at 13,570, says state Health Department

10:55 am: India’s coronavirus tally has reached 20.88 lakh while the death toll has surged past 42,000

