New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today at Jagran English, we will be focusing on the incessant rains across the country. Apart from it, we will also focus on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the COVID-19 situation in India.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 7:

9:20 am: Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. Search was done by Police, bomb squad & GRP team. In probe, it was found to be hoax call. Police team finding out the caller &his location: Mumbai Police

9:10 am:Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Hapur (UP), Shamli (UP), Amroha (UP), Moradabad (UP), Rampur (UP), Jattari (UP), Karnal (Haryana), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) & adjoining areas during next 2 hrs (issued at 8:40 am): India Meteorological Dept (IMD)

8:55 am:ZMC (Zoram Medical College) RT-PCR lab is now facing acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock: Mizoram minister Lalruatkima

8:45 am: It is unfortunate that supply of testing kits, reagents and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH306: Mizoram minister Lalruatkima

8:30 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces that the state govt will give Rs 25 Lakhs to Vandana Kataria (in file photo) who is a member of the women's hockey team that participated in #Olympics

8:15 am: Jammu and Kashmir | One unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces at Mochwa area of Budgam. One AK-47 rifle & one pistol were recovered. Search is going on.

8:00 am: Centre is making continuous efforts towards this. Vaccine is prepared on basis of efficacy, immunogenicity, & other parameters. Trials are underway keeping safety measures in mind. We're trying to introduce it soon: Dr Bharati P Pawar, MoS Health on vaccine for children

7:50 am: It's a matter of pride that vaccination numbers crossed 50 cr mark. Through you (media) message is being spread that vaccination is important in fight against Corona. Govt has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS Health

7:40 am: In view of the reduction in #COVID19 cases, the Uttarakhand government lifts the ban on the entry of journalists and visitors to the state secretariat. Visitors and journalists will need to ensure that they follow COVID-19 protocols.

7:30 am: Maharashtra | 30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. We sent the samples to Pune for genome sequencing after which they were tested positive for Delta variant: Dr Kishore Shrinivas, Surgeon in Nashik district hospital

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan