Today, our focus will be on current coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has affected nearly 2 million people in India and claimed over 40,000 lives so far. India has been reporting a surge in the number of coronavirus cases over the last few weeks, especially after the country entered Unlock 1.0. The Centre, however, has asserted that the situation is under control and urged people to take the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver address today via video conference at the "Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy".

Here are the highlights of August 7:

16:28 pm: 'Let Italy compensate them': SC directs Centre to make victims' families a party in Italian Marines Case

15:43 pm: Budget for Ladakh has been increased by 6 folds from Rs. 1172 crores in 2018-19 to Rs. 5,958 crores in 2020-21 since its formation as a Union Territory: Home Minister's Office

15:42 pm: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enlist Bengali language as classical language in New Education Policy

14:46 pm: Two sharpshooters of Sunil Rathi gang arrested. Both criminals were wanted in a murder case registered at PS Budhana, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Both the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest: Delhi Police Crime Branch

14:04 pm: 244 new COVID19 cases, 77 recoveries & 5 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of cases to 4,862, including 1873 active cases, 2914 recoveries, and 75 deaths, says Puducherry Health Department

13:39 pm: As soon as it came to be known that some foreign companies can come for investment in India amid COVID, we made major changes in our Labour Law: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

13:39 pm: I am happy to announce that amid the COVID challenge, we put in all our efforts to ensure that that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative be implemented properly: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

13:17 pm: We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

13:17 pm: This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

13:17 pm: We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital: CM Arvind Kejriwal

13:16 pm: Decision to hold Maha Kumbh will be taken after a discussion with Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. This body is authorised to make final decision. The situation (of COVID19) prevailing till February 2021 will also be taken into consideration: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

12:46 pm:

Manoj Sinha takes oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.



He succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu who has now been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG).

12:45 pm: Will schools, educational institutions reopen in India from September 1? Here's the latest update

11:37 am: Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction: PM Modi

11:31 am: There were no major changes in our education system in past few yrs. It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity & imagination. How can youth develop critical & innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?: PM

11:22 am: Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values and reforming it as per its national goals. It's aimed at keeping its present and future generations 'future ready': PM Modi

11:18 am: After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness: PM Modi

11:17 am: National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the Policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country: PM Modi

11:16 am: National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions: PM Modi

11:02 am: PM Modi addresses Conclave on National Education Policy

PM Modi addresses 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy'

11:00 am: 6 deaths and 422 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 1030 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 49,418 including 35,186 recovered cases, 13,469 active cases and 763 deaths, says state Health Department

10:38 am: India is a treasure trove of traditional wisdom when it comes to agriculture. Instead of rejecting this wisdom as archaic, we must make every attempt to integrate the best of these techniques into agriculture along with modern technology: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

10:38 am: India has made significant strides in reducing hunger, undernourishment, infant mortality and stunting and wasting among children in recent years. Centre has accorded the highest priority to combating health and nutrition problems in the country: VP Venkaiah Naidu

10:38 am: 14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against coronavirus. Govt officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

10:38 am: All those found guilty will be punished. Not a single person will be spared. A special prosecutor has been appointed and an investigation into the matter is underway: Punjab Chied Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on hooch tragedy

10:14 am: India's COVID19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases

The COVID19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured, discharged and migrated and 41,585 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:44 am: COVID-19 Impact: Facebook extends work from home for employees untill July 2021, says 'staff will get $1,000 for home office'

9:12 am: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to arrive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today to visit Army's Central Command Headquarters

8:45 am: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 6th August is 2,27,24,134 including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:41 am: Around 105 cm rainfall recorded in Bhagamandala Taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka from 5th to 7th August: Central Water Commission

8:28 am: A wide-ranging conversation yesterday night with US Secy of State Mike Pompeo. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation including working of relevant mechanisms. Shared assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and beyond, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Exchanged views on responding to the Coronavirus challenge. Discussed meeting in the Quad format in the near future, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

7:59 am: River Cauvery at Napoklu in Kodagu district, Karnataka is rising but slowly and is within 0.6 m of its highest flood level. Rainfall is continuing in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas, there is no immediate respite of falling levels: Central Water Commission

7:32 am: Defence Ministry report admitting Chinese intrusion vanishes from its website

7:22 am: US President Donald Trump issues executive order to address the 'threat' posed by TikTok, saying that beginning in 45 days, any transaction subject to US jurisdiction with ByteDance is prohibited, reports Reuters

7:19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ today through video conference

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma