Vice President Election 2022 Live: MPs Cast Their Votes To Elect India's New Vice President

12:05 PM
Margaret Alva reaches Parliament
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at the Parliament. Voting is underway for the VP polls today.
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at the Parliament. Voting is underway for the VP polls today.
12:04 PM
Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda cast their votes
Delhi | Union ministers Rajnath Singh & Piyush Goyal along with BJP chief JP Nadda cast votes for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament.
11:29 AM
Voting continues for Vice Presidential Elections
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
11:09 AM
Amit Shah casts his vote
Union Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
11:08 AM
MPs cast their votes fro Vice Presidential Elections
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran & Tiruchi Siva cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
11:08 AM
Vice Presidential Polls
Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajeev Chandrasekhar cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
11:07 AM
Former PM Manmohan Singh arrives to cast his vote
Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh arrives at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
11:06 AM
TMC asks LS MPs to abstain from voting
TMC MP and Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay writes to Sisir Adhikari, who is still an MP from TMC, informing him to abstain from voting for Vice President election as decided and announced by the party.
11:05 AM
Vice Presidential Polls 2022
Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Vaishnaw cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
10:35 AM
PM Modi casts his vote for Vice Presidential Elections 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.
10:34 AM
Vice Presidential Polls 2022: Voting begins
Voting to elect the new vice president of India has commenced inside the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. The voting will continue till 5 pm after which the returning officer will announce the result.
10:34 AM
10:34 AM
10:34 AM
PM Modi to chair meeting of National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the third meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav later today, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.
10:33 AM
Vice Presidential Polls 2022
The Vice President is not a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state. If a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state is elected as Vice President, he is deemed to have vacated his seat in that House on the date he/she enters his office as Vice-President.
10:33 AM
Badrudding Ajmar on Madarsas in Assam
"We have no sympathy for them (bad elements in madrasas). Govt should shoot them wherever they find them. If 1-2 bad teachers are found at madrasas, Govt should impose detentions & pick them up once inquiry completes, do whatever they want", said AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, in Guwahati
"But if the entire Muslim community is called jihadi due to them...It is not jihad, it is terrorism. Govt has to stop them, they should protect their borders and strengthen their Intelligence", he added.
10:33 AM
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Delhi | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off a Tiranga bike rally on the occasion of 75 years of Independence this morning.
Delhi | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off a Tiranga bike rally on the occasion of 75 years of Independence this morning.
Vice President Election 2022 Live: MPs Cast Their Votes To Elect India's New Vice President
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:05 PM IST
The voting for the Vice Presidential polls began today at 10 am during which will a fight between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition candidate Margaret Alva will be witnessed. While the number jacks up in favour of the NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar, opposition candidate Margaret Alva has pitched for a conscious vote. With the commencement of voting in the Parliament House complex, MPs have started to cast their ballots. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.