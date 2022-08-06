LIVE BLOG

Vice President Election 2022 Live: MPs Cast Their Votes To Elect India's New Vice President

Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:05 PM IST
The voting for the Vice Presidential polls began today at 10 am during which will a fight between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition candidate Margaret Alva will be witnessed. While the number jacks up in favour of the NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar, opposition candidate Margaret Alva has pitched for a conscious vote. With the commencement of voting in the Parliament House complex, MPs have started to cast their ballots. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

06 August 2022

  • 12:05 PM

    Margaret Alva reaches Parliament

    Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at the Parliament. Voting is underway for the VP polls today.

  • 12:04 PM

    Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda cast their votes

    Delhi | Union ministers Rajnath Singh & Piyush Goyal along with BJP chief JP Nadda cast votes for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament.

  • 11:29 AM

    Voting continues for Vice Presidential Elections

    Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election.

  • 11:09 AM

    Amit Shah casts his vote

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.

  • 11:08 AM

    MPs cast their votes fro Vice Presidential Elections

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran & Tiruchi Siva cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.

  • 11:08 AM

    Vice Presidential Polls

    Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajeev Chandrasekhar cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.

  • 11:07 AM

    Former PM Manmohan Singh arrives to cast his vote

    Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh arrives at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.

  • 11:06 AM

    TMC asks LS MPs to abstain from voting

    TMC MP and Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay writes to Sisir Adhikari, who is still an MP from TMC, informing him to abstain from voting for Vice President election as decided and announced by the party.

  • 11:05 AM

    Vice Presidential Polls 2022

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Vaishnaw cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.

  • 10:35 AM

    PM Modi casts his vote for Vice Presidential Elections 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament.

  • 10:34 AM

    Vice Presidential Polls 2022: Voting begins

    Voting to elect the new vice president of India has commenced inside the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. The voting will continue till 5 pm after which the returning officer will announce the result.

  • 10:34 AM

  • 10:33 AM

    Vice Presidential Polls 2022

    The Vice President is not a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state. If a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state is elected as Vice President, he is deemed to have vacated his seat in that House on the date he/she enters his office as Vice-President.

  • 10:33 AM

