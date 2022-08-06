Vice President Election 2022 Live: MPs Cast Their Votes To Elect India's New Vice President

The voting for the Vice Presidential polls began today at 10 am during which will a fight between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition candidate Margaret Alva will be witnessed. While the number jacks up in favour of the NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar, opposition candidate Margaret Alva has pitched for a conscious vote. With the commencement of voting in the Parliament House complex, MPs have started to cast their ballots. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.