10:20 am: CPI inflation is projected at 5.7 % during 2021-22 - this consists of 5.9% in Q2, 5.3% in Q3 and 5.8% in Q4 of 2021-22 with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5.1%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:16 am: The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% for 2021-22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:10 am: Economic activity has broadly evolved along the lines of the Monetary Policy Committee's expectations in June and the economy is recovering from the setback of the second phase of COVID19: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:06 am: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

10:04 am: RBI keeps reverse repo rate at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

10:00 am: I'm happy that despite being a small state with a population of around 30 lakh, we contributed 5 Olympians this time, & overall 19 Olympians have participated from the state till date. Both Mirabai Chanu & Nilakanta Sharma have been promised govt jobs: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

9:50 am: It is not really a loss. It's a matter of pride for us to see our girls reach so far: Gurcharan Singh, brother of Gurjit Kaur who scored 2 goals in Indian Women Hockey Team's #TokyoOlympics Bronze medal match against Great Britain, today.

9:40 am: Bajrang Punia moves to semis after beating Morteza Cheka Ghiasi, in Wrestling, Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/4 Finals

9:30 am: India reports 44,643 new #COVID19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Active cases: 4,14,159 Total recoveries: 3,10,15,844 Total vaccination: 49,53,27,595

9:22 am: Proud of this team. We'll always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects spirit of New India. Their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate more daughters to take up Hockey: PM Modi

9:18 am: We will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at #TokyoOlympics: Haryana CM ML Khattar

9:13 am: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins against Kyrgyzstan's E Akmataliev in Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/8 final match, enters quarterfinals

9:08 am: Haryana | This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will insipire many girls in future: Father of Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain

9:02 am: Hockey player Neha Goyal's mother gets emotional as the Indian women's team loses to Great Britain in the Bronze medal match Winning and losing is a part of the game. I am sure the team will win again, says her mother

8:53 am: Wrestler Bajrang Punia's parents offer prayers, ahead of his match in Freestyle 65kg category against Kyrgyzstan's E Akmataliev, today "He'll definitely win today. We believe in our 'Akhand Jyot', our God & our son's potential," says Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh

8:45 am: Indian Women's Hockey team loses to Great Britain, 4-3 in the Bronze Medal match

8:30 am: Sushila Chanu's family in Imphal and Vandana Kataria's family in Haridwar watch ongoing India- Great Britain #TokyoOlympics women's hockey match for the Bronze medal India 3 -Great Britain 4 in the fourth quarter of the match

8:15 am: India 3 - Great Britain 4 in the fourth quarter of #TokyoOlympics hockey match for Bronze

7:55 am: "It's a proud moment for us to see our daughter scoring the crucial goals in the match. We will only pray for the team to bring the medal home..."Jo Bole So Nihaal Sat Sri Akal", says Gurcharan Singh, brother of Gurjeet Kaur who has scored two goals in the match

Score: India 3, GB 2

7:50 am: India 3 - Great Britain 2 in the second quarter of TokyoOlympics hockey match for Bronze

7:45 am: India 0 - Great Britain 1 in the second quarter of Tokyo Olympics hockey match for Bronze

7:38 am: Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the p*rn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police

7:30 am: India's Gurpreet Singh fails to finish men's 50-km race walk final due to cramps

