New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus, which is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected over 19 lakh and claimed over 39,000 lives in India so far. According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5.86 lakh active cases of the deadly infection while 12.82 lakh people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 67.19 per cent.

Here are the highlights of August 6:

16:43 pm: 'Deeply regrettable': India slams Pakistan for 'communal' remarks over construction of Ram Temple

16:03 pm: West Bengal: Senior CPI(M) trade union leader and former state Transport Minister Shyamal Chakraborty passed away at a hospital in Kolkata today at the age of 76. He had tested COVID-19 positive, reports ANI

15:40 pm: Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLA from Dubbaka, S Ramalinga Reddy passed away today due to heart attack, reports ANI

15:13 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally rises to 2,928. There are 1,087 active cases, 1,801 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state, says state Health Department

15:13 pm: Leader of opposition and Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah continues to remain stable clinically since admission to Manipal Hospitals on Aug 3rd, 2020 for COVID-19. He is comfortable and cheerful. He is being closely monitored by our team of doctors: Manipal Hospital

14:32 pm: Remembering Sushma Ji on her first 'Punya Tithi'. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage: PM Narendra Modi

14:11 pm: 13 deaths and 2,092 fresh COVID19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday. The number of Coronavirus rises to 73,050 in the state. The death toll mounts to 589, says Telangana government

14:11 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address via video conference at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ tomorrow

13:45 pm: IPL 2020 SOPs: Franchises to stay in different hotel, penalty for breaching bio-bubble; check complete guidelines

13:32 pm: 5 deaths and 195 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry today till 10am. The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory is now 4621 including 1743 active cases, 2808 recovered patients and 70 deaths, says Puducherry government

12:57 pm: 1060 new positive cases were reported in Jharkhand yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,130: State Health Department

12:57 pm: 2 deaths and 137 fresh COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hrs. The number of Coronavirus positive police personnel rises to 10,163 including 1,865 active cases, death toll mounts to 109: Maharashtra Police

12:30 pm: With COVID19 infections rising under fragile micro-economic and financial conditions, we propose to take regulatory and developmental measures - enhance liquidity support for financial markets, ease financial stress caused by COVID19 while strengthening credit discipline improve the flow of credit, deepen digital payment systems and facilitate innovations by leveraging technology: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:24 pm: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that in India too, economic activity had started to recover, but surges of fresh infections have forced fresh lockdowns, hence several high-frequency indicators have levelled off: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:15 pm: Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:14 pm: RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:14 pm: Accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:10 pm: RBI to maintain accommodative stance, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:05 pm: Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.3%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:04 pm: Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

12:03 pm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media

11:57 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media shortly to announce its decision on the repo rate

11:22 am: Within 10-20 days, with the help of DRDO, we were able to create 1,000 to 10,000 beds for COVID19 patients. We are ensuring mental well being of populace amid pandemic, says Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

10:52 am: As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts: Ministry of External Affairs

10:52 am: We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India: Ministry of External Affairs

10:52 am: 539 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. A total of positive cases in the state rises to 48,383. Death toll mounts to 753 and 34,318 recovered in the state so far : Rajasthan Health department

10:35 am: Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149mm rainfall on August 5. We're alert. Asst and deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade on field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily: Thane municipal commissioner

10:12 am: Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. Even, Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter. Still, there is no positive response from them (Mumbai police). Tiwari has still not been freed: DGP Bihar on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

9:40 am: India reports single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID tally of the country rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:06 am: 8 killed in massive fire at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad; ex-gratia announced, probe ordered

9:06 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 5th August is 2,21,49,351 including 6,64,949 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:31 am: Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 3 hours: India Meteorological Department

8:19 am: Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the country stands at 67.19 per cent as 12,82,215 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals

8:18 am: The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,86,244

8:15 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 19,08,255 people in India and claimed 39,795 lives, taking the fatality rate to 2.09 per cent

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma