8:30 am: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the pleas filed by journalists, Editors Guild of India, Rajya Sabha MP and an advocate in the matter

8:20 am: Supreme Court to hear a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the reports of government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists

8:10 am: Wrestling, Women's 57 kg: Anshu Malik loses to Valeria Koblova in Repechage round

8:05 am: Wrestling, Women's 53kg Freestyle, 1/8 Final: Vinesh Phogat beats Sofia Magdalena 7-1

7:58 am: Men's Hockey: After the end of the first half of the game between India and Germany for bronze medal, the scoreline reads 3-3

7:55 am: UN Security Council will meet on Friday, 6th August, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in Afghanistan: Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti

7:48 am: Karnataka: Central Crime Branch (CCB) says it has seized 9 tons of red sandalwood worth Rs 4.5 crores and arrested two persons in Bengaluru

7:40 am: Psychotropic drugs worth Rs 686 crores have been seized from the home & godown of a person in Thuthibari area of Maharajganj. The person has been arrested & another accused is on the run. They sold the drugs to local medical stores & in Nepal: SP Pradeep Gupta

7:34 am: Madhya Pradesh | Special Task Force, Indore unit has arrested seven people, all residents of Gujarat, for their involvement in hawala transactions & seized Rs 70.10 lakhs from their possession. A currency counting machine has also been seized: Indore STF SP Manish Khatri

7:28 am: COVID-19: UK to move India from 'red' to 'amber' list on August 8, as per information available on UK Govt website

7:20 am: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was airlifted after he got stuck at a flood-affected village in Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people yesterday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan