Here are the LIVE Updates of August 4:

9:30 am: Sensex rises 382.19 points, currently at 54,205.55.

9:20 am: Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Old Nangal crematorium recently.

9:10 am: Delhi: Today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Old Nangal crematorium, earlier this week.

9:00 am: Bombay HC is likely to conclude the hearing on the bail plea of accused Sudha Bhardwaj on default grounds in Elgar Parishad case. ASG Anil Singh has concluded his arguments for National Investigation Agency & AG Ashutosh Kumbhkoni has completed arguments for Maharashtra state.

8:45 am: Maharashtra: National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeks 30 more days to file chargesheet in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases. NIA told the special court that the accused were paid Rs 45 lakhs to eliminate Mansukh Hiren after the Antilia bomb scare.

8:30 am: Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned the director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha for questioning today, in connection with the pornography case.

8:07 am: Himachal Pradesh | Nahan-Kumarhatti road blocked on National Highway 907 following a massive landslide yesterday. Restoration work is underway: State Disaster Management Authority

8:00 am: Gujarat: Surat Rural Police has launched an initiative under which every police personnel will meet senior citizens once per month. "We will enquire about their problems, if any, & try to resolve them. It will give them social protection indirectly," SP Usha Rada said yesterday

7:53 am: Tokyo Olympics: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's final in first attempt

7:45 am: Assam Assembly proceedings will be adjourned for 20 minutes & all MLAs will watch in the House the boxing match b/w India's Lovlina Borgohain (& Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in women's welterweight semi-finals at #TokyoOlympics) on Wednesday: State Minister Pijush Hazarika

7:30 AM: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will observe Ganesh Chaturthi while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. A 4-feet tall Ganesh idol will be installed on September 10. We'll urge devotees to take part in the puja & darshan online: Mandal Secretary Sudhir Salvi in Mumbai

