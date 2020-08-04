Stay tuned to catch all the Live Updates of August 4

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus which has afflicted over 18.55 lakh people in the country, while the death toll due to the deadly virus nears the 39,000-mark. According to the data, the total number of active cases in the country stood at 5,86,298 while the recovery rate has improved to 65.76 per cent as 12,30,510 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Apart from this, we will focus on the preparations of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony which will take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here are the Highlights of August 4, 2020:

4:35 pm: This is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10%. Fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, which is a good sign: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:30 pm: Rajasthan alleged horse-trading case: Next hearing in the case to be held in Rajasthan High Court on 13th August. Court to hear all the petitions in the matter, in the next hearing.

4:25 pm: More than 2 crore #COVID19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases are now double of the active cases. The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:20 pm: Circular issued to all temples in Karnataka on the directions of CM Yediyurappa, requesting to perform special prayers tomorrow, on the occasion of #RamTemple Bhoomi Pujan: Commissioner's Office, Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department Karnataka

4:10 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru University gets approval of Higher Education Funding Agency, Ministry of Education for the funding of Rs455.02 crores for construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres & installation of integrated & unified Enterprise Resource Planning system.

4:00 pm: IMD issues rainfall forecast till 8 August, for Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka. Red alert issued in Coastal Karnataka today- rainfall very likely at most places with heavy to extremely very heavy rainfall at isolated places (all districts)

3:50 pm: Women Officers who joined Army through Women Special Entry Scheme & Short Service Commission Women are being considered and they have been instructed to submit their application forms, option certificate & other documents to Army HQ not later than 31 Aug 2020: Indian Army spox

3:40 pm: Deaths by illicit alcohol extremely sad & unfortunate. Police & Excise Depts tasked to nab all responsible, irrespective of their affiliations & position. Assure you as CM that no one will be spared & guilty will be punished to ensure justice: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM

3:30 pm: Section 144 has been imposed in Kodagu from 12 am of August 5 to 12 pm of the same day in the wake of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya: Annies Kanmani Joy, Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu district

3:25 pm: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visit areas in Mumbai which are affected due to rain. Visuals from King's Circle and Hindmata areas.

3:15 pm: We thank the Government of Afghanistan for their constant and unwavering support in securing the release of the Indians: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

3:05 pm: Two Indian nationals, who were released from captivity in Afghanistan on 31 July 2020, returned to India today. 7 Indian nationals were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, including the 2 who returned today. Six Indian nationals have now been released so far from captivity: MEA

3:00 pm: A 75-year-old woman, suffering from memory loss, was allegedly raped by an unknown person at a village near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district on Sunday. State Women's Commission took suo moto cognizance of case. 3 persons interrogated so far: Kochi Police

2:55 pm: I had warned the state government a month back in writing, even wrote to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Manmohan Singh... but no action was taken. Govt seems to be in cahoots with smugglers: Shamsher Singh Dullo, Congress Rajya Sabha MP on hooch deaths in Punjab

2:45 pm: It's a big tragedy, such a thing has never happened in #Punjab. It couldn't have happened without the knowledge of govt & police. That is why no action is being taken. How did raw material for liquor come amid curfew?: Shamsher Dullo, Congress Rajya Sabha MP on hooch deaths in Punjab

2:35 pm: 1 female, 2 girls missing after they fell in an open drain, located at the backside of their room. 3 rooms of Trimurti Chawl in Santacruz East, collapsed today morning. Search operation underway. Another girl rescued by police and shifted to V N Desai hospital

2:25 pm: Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5, 2020: Rajasthan Govt

2:15 pm: CBI is conducting searches at 11 locations incl. Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua Dist of J&K at offices, residences of public servants in an ongoing probe of a case, registered on allegations of large scale illegal construction/encroachment of land in tourist location of Patnitop area.

2:05 pm: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable of 146 Battalion shot dead BSF inspector & constable during duty hours. The constable later surrendered before his commander, he has been handed over to Police: Sumit Kumar, SP, Raigan

2:00 pm: Special Operations Group (SOG) transfers alleged horse-trading case to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), takes off Section 124A IPC (Sedition) from the case based on legal opinion: Rajasthan SOG

1:55 pm: Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi City in the wake of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. Order will be in force from 4th August 3 pm to 6th August 6 am: Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City

1:45 pm: As per State Govt. order dated 03.08.2020, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on the revised lockdown day — 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 & 31 August 2020: Kolkata Airport

1:35 pm: We are sending 11 silver brick to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people: Kamal Nath

1:25 pm: Chief Minister is asymptomatic. His condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

1:15 pm: Central government informs Supreme Court that it will apprise by August 10, when the work for installing a smog tower to control air pollution can be started in the national capital

1:05 pm: RJD was the first party to demand CBI probe, we strongly raised this demand in the state assembly also. A court-monitored CBI probe would be better: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar govt recommending CBI probe in Sushant's death.

1:00 pm: The Congress MLAs who are staying at the resort in Manesar should shun the hospitality and police security of the BJP govt in Haryana and return to the party, then we can hold talks: Randeep Surjewala, Congress.

12:55 pm: Till now, there are 2831 #COVID19 cases including 1126 active cases, 1665 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

12:50 pm: I express gratitude towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Niraj Kumar Singh, BJP MLA & relative of #SushantSinghRajput

12:45 pm: 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner

12:30 pm: 1384 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37681 including 14349 active cases, 23073 recovered cases and 216 deaths: State Health Department

12:20 pm: Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA Court extends NIA custody of KT Ramees for 3 more days, till August 7. He was sent to 7-day NIA custody on July 28 which was to end today.

12:10 pm: Hearing in PIL filed in Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

12:00 pm: 3 deaths and 231 fresh #COVID19 cases in Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,950 police personnel have been discharged after recovery.

11:30 am: Maharashtra: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from King's Circle area.

11:00 am: Supreme Court directs Central and State governments to continue providing timely old-age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential good and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis

10:40 am: 551 new #COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. Total number of cases now at 46106 including 13222 active cases and 727 deaths: Rajasthan Health Department

10:30 am: 1286 #COVID19 cases, 1066 recovered & 12 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state at 68,946, including 49,675 recovered, 18,708 active cases, & 563 deaths: State Health Department

10:25 am: They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra govt is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong: Bihar DGP G. Pandey

10:15 am: The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious. NIA, Enforcement Directorate must probe the matter. It's high time now, Centre should intervene: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

10:05 am: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Paswan also requests him to speak with PM & Maharashtra CM on "misconduct" with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai to probe the case.

9:55 am: With increasingly close economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China & India, demand for Chinese language teaching in India is growing. China-India cooperation on Confucius Institute Project has been carried out for more than 10 years: Embassy of China in India

9:45 am: Over the years, Confucius Institutes have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in India and China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges. This has been generally recognized by the Indian education community: Embassy of China in India

9:35 am: We hope Indian relevant parties can treat Confucius Institutes&China-India higher education cooperation in an objective&fair manner, avoid politicising normal cooperation,&maintain healthy&stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges: Chinese Embassy

9:25 am: Single-day spike of 52,050 positive cases & 803 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's #COVID19 tally rises to 18,55,746 including 586298 active cases, 1230510 cured/discharged/migrated & 38938 deaths: Health Ministry

9:15 am: Due to high tide & heavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar & Prabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra & services suspended between Bandra-Churchgate: Western Railway

9:05 am: A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on site: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

9:03 am: I want to reassure you that the attempt by Pakistan to involve the United Nations in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, has not borne fruit and has been wrongly refuted by India at every turn: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Rep. of India to UN

9:00 am: Pak's attempt fell flat. Even UN Secy General, in his statement last Aug, clearly referred to 1972 bilateral Shimla Agreement. Consequently, Pak's efforts haven't met any traction in UNSC. Even if Pakistan persists, There are no takers here in the United Nations: TS Tirumurti

8:58 am: Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on mainline & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled: Central Railway

8:56 am: It's a well-known fact that Pak is nerve centre of terrorism. Pak is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities & individuals, incl Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM & Hizbul Mujahideen: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Rep. of India to UN

8:54 am: UN in its reports reiterated Pak's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In a recent report of Analytical Support & Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pak's involvement: TS Tirumurti

8:52 am: In a report released in May,it mentions that Pak based terrorist orgs JeM &LeT continue to have large presence of terrorists in Afghanistan& involved in carrying out terrorist attacks there. Pak PM is on record saying there're around 40,000 terrorists present in Pak: TS Tirumurti

8:50 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing & shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch District: PRO Defence Jammu

8:40 am: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like object that was recovered by troops of 29RR on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway was destroyed by bomb disposal squad: Army

8:30 am: Patna Range IGP Sanjay Singh has written to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting to relieve Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine as it is "creating obstructions" in Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe.

8:20 am: Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says, he has tested positive for #COVID19, admitted to hospital

8:10 am: Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

8:00 am: Central Crime Branch-Bengaluru conducted raids at 35 locations in Banaswadi area today morning and arrested seven foreign nationals without valid passports and visa, fake currency also recovered: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru

7:40 am: 6,61,715 COVID19 tests conducted in India in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:30 am: A bench headed by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to hear a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), today

7:20 am: Western line completely stopped & harbour line stopped between Kurla & Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT); the central line is running with slow speed: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

7:10 am: BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city & suburbs: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

7:00 am: People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Posted By: Talib Khan