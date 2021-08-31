New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda, said on Monday that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now with the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave. Dr Panda said that it is important to not talk of India as a whole and to instead take a state-specific view when talking about COVID-19 because all the states are not homogenous.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 31:

11:20 am: We demand that govt should allow Dahi Handi celebrations, with the presence of a maximum of 5 fully vaccinated persons at an event & following all COVID protocols. We will celebrate Dahi Handi even if (Uddhav) Thackeray Govt misuses the police force: BJP MLA Ram Kadam

11:10 am: Delhi: Nine judges -- Justices AS Oka, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi & PS Narasimha -- take oath as Supreme Court judges

11:00 am: Maharashtra: NCB is conducting raids at 5 places in Mumbai city & Nallasopara based on the lead it extracted following the arrest of actor Armaan Kohli. The agency has arrested two foreign drug peddlers & recovered drugs

10:45 am: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam writes to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, raising objection to 'prejudiced & inaccurate nature of material being included in JNU course titled Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts & Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers'

10:30 am: PM Narendra Modi dialled Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about flood situation & assured all help to Assam to combat this menace "Current flood has gravely impacted livelihoods of people. My gratitude to PM Modi for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma tweets

10:15 am: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh has deposited Rs 50,000 imposed by the Justice Chandiwal Commission in the CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for failing to appear before it on several occasions. The panel has adjourned proceedings to Sept 7: Singh's lawyer Anukul Set

10:00 am: Saints & public representatives are of the view that liquor & meat shouldn't be consumed here (in Mathura). Administration should make plans for counselling & training of those involved in such activities in order to shift them to some other trade: CM Yogi Adityanath

9:30 am: India reports 30,941 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36,275 recoveries, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 3,70,640 Total recoveries: 3,19,59,680 Death toll: 4,38,560 Vaccination: 64,05,28,644

8:50 am: The seven people who died in the Bengaluru accident include Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son & daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Hosur (Tamil Nadu) Y Prakash, the MLA confirms The couple was travelling in the Audi car which hit a street light pole, leading to the accident

8:43 am: Uttarakhand: A case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant has been detected in Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, as per CMO Dr Manoj Sharma

8:35 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar during the next 2 hours (issued at 8:30 am): IMD

8:25 am: Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station

8:15 am: We lost 2,461 troops in that war (in Afghanistan), & tens of thousands of others suffered wounds, seen & unseen... We will work hard to defend our citizens from terrorist threats emanating from anywhere around the globe: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

8:00 am: In a statement, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin says US moved some 6,000 Americans out of harm’s way & evacuated 'more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan — the vast majority of whom are Afghans, friends & allies'.

7:45 am: Paralympics: India's Rakesh Kumar wins 140-137 against Slovakia's Marian Marecak in men's individual compound open 1/8 elimination, books quarter-final berth

7:40 am: Maharashtra: Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai & its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places, as per IMD

7:30 am: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and "congratulated him on the work done during India’s Presidency of the UNSC for the month of August."

7:20 am: In the UNSC resolution accessed by ANI, UNSC notes "that the Taliban statement of August 27 in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air & ground"

