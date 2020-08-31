New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict today on the quantum of sentence to Prashant Bhushan for his tweets against CJI SA Bobde and the judiciary. The verdict will be pronounced by a bench three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. "You (Prashant Bhushan) are part of the system; you cannot destroy the system. We have to respect each other. If we are going to destroy each other, who will have faith in this institution?" the bench had said earlier.

LIVE updates of August 31:

7:39 am: Supreme Court to pronounce today its verdict on a plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking a review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the Court's order

7:19 am: Meanwhile, India's coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 76.61 per cent

7:19 am: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who is convicted for contempt of court over his two tweets against the judiciary

