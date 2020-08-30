Here are the LIVE updates from August 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This will be the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme. In his last Mann Ki Baat episode, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', PM Modi had criticised Pakistan, saying "it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts".

Here are the LIVE updates from August 30:

10:55 am: PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat shortly

10:28 am: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for a high-level meeting over flood situation in the state today, reports ANI

10:04 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 35 lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases & 948 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths: Health Ministry

9:38 am: The total number of samples tested up to 29th August is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:09 am: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to PM Narendra Modi and gave the latter a stock of the flood situation in the state, reports ANI

9:00 am: As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many States/UTs have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:30 am: Bharatiya Janata Party to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on 17 September by observing 'Seva Saptah' from 14-20 September

7:55 am: Unlock 4.0: Complete list of what will reopen and what will remain closed across country from September 1

7:23 am: Just In: The security forces have gunned down three terrorists in an encounter at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

7:19 am: PM Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma