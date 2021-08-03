New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 3:

8:15 am: Delhi reported 51 new #COVID19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths on Monday, August 2. Active cases: 538 Total recoveries: 14,10,809 Death toll: 25,054

8:00 am: After the end of the first half of the men's hockey semi-final between India and Belgium, the scoreline reads 2-2

7:50 am: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape & killing of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area.

7:40 am: I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best!, tweets PM Narendra Modi

7:30 am: An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

