Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Shah said that he has tested positive and is getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors. Apart from Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for coronavirus. In India, the novel coronavirus has affected over 17 lakh and claimed more than 37,000 lives so far.

Apart from that, we will also focus on the current political crisis in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that he is ready to welcome the 19 Congress rebel MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, to party if the high command agrees. Gehlot has also urged PM Modi to end the political tamasha in the state, alleging horse-trading by the BJP.

Here are the hightlights August 3:

16:58 pm: A number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be, says Dr Tedros, Director-General, World Health Organisation

16:57 pm: Number of cases globally has increased more than 5-fold to 17.5 million and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000 since WHO's emergency committee on COVID-19 last met 3 months ago, says Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO)

16:31 pm: Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan | We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

15:52 pm: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur today launched ‘Assistance to Gaushala/Cow Sanctuary Scheme’ under which Rs 500 per cow per month would be provided to all gausadans/gaushalas/ cow sanctuaries having 30 or more cattle's as maintenance allowance, says state government

15:10 pm: Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal during the next 48 hours: India Meteorological Department

15:09 pm: Kerala High Court extends ban on all protests in public places until August 31, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Union Government. On July 15, the Court had banned all public protests until July 31

14:26 pm: Congress leader R. Prasanna Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Bengaluru. He had attended a party program at Bengaluru on July 27. He says, "I don't have symptoms. Those who came in contact with me should get tested."

14:21 pm: 983 COVID19 cases, 1,019 recovered and 11 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state at 67,660, including 48,609 recovered, 18,500 active cases, & 551 deaths: State Health Department

14:20 pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation as he met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. His health, however, is fine: Ravi Shankar Prasad's Office

14:20 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,710. There are 1,105 active cases, 1,573 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: State Health Department

13:32 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health, says Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh

It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation, he added

12:53 pm: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan | The situation is critical there and everyone believes VIP movement should be as less as possible. Prime Minister is going there, we wish him well, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

12:12 pm: National Education Policy 2020 | 'Painful and saddening', won't allow 3-language formula, says Tamil Nadu CM

12:12 pm: Puducherry's COVID-19 case tally reaches 3,982 with 178 fresh positive cases detected today till 10am

10:58 am: 565 COVID19 cases, 242 recovered and 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 44,975, including 12,802 active cases and 715 deaths: State Health Department

10:07 am: I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under PM Modi's leadership. I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of 4th & 5th August to express our happiness, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

10:06 am: Number of COVID-19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

10:06 am: Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths: Health Ministry

9:20 am: Uma Bharti says will stay away from Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' as precaution for coronavirus

8:47 am: The fifth round of meeting between Corps Commanders of India and China ended at around 9:30 PM yesterday. In the meeting which lasted for more than 10 hours, Indian side discussed disengagement from Pangong Tso lake area by the Chinese troops, ANI quoted sources as saying

8:16 am: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for COVID19. She has been admitted to the hospital, says Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital

8:03 am: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team: Manipal Hospital

7:45 am: Microsoft says to keep exploring TikTok purchase after talks with US President Donald Trump, reports AFP

7:19 am: Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus

