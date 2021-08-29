Catch all the LIVE Updates of the day here.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the day:

11:00 hours: Just In: PM Modi addresses nation via Mann Ki Baat, pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Singh

10:54 hours: Odisha reported 849 new cases, 69 deaths and 956 recoveries yesterday. Active cases stand at 7,820, says state health deparment.

10:12 hours: BREAKING: Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by NCB in connection with Bollywood drugs case, to be presented before a city court today.

10:00 hours: Of 45,083 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 31,265 COVID-19 positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:51 hours: Just In: India reports 45,083 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths and 35,840 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 3,68,558 while recovery rate is currently at 97.53 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:38 hours: PM Modi will address the nation today via Mann Ki Baat.

9:05 hours: Total number of samples tested up to August 28 is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR.

8:47 hours: Tokyo Paralympics | President Ram Nath Kovind wishes paddler Bhavina Patel on winning a Silver medal.

"...Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement," he says.

8:40 hours: Tokyo Paralympics | PM Modi congratulates paddler Bhavina Patel on winning a Silver medal.

"The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! ...Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports," he says.

8:35 hours: Karnataka reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, says state health department.

7:51 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020 | Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel brings home silver medal, loses to China's Zhou Ying in Women's Single's class 4 final.

7:30 hours: Rahul Gandhi asked me (then BJP MP) why do you wear a black cap? I told him people wear it in Uttarakhand. He says 'no, no, you're from RSS'. I said I'm from RSS but cap is from Uttarakhand. People have been wearing it there before RSS was born, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Few months later, Rahul Gandhi again asked me why you wear a black cap. I asked him have you read anything about RSS? He said 'yes, yes, I've read Savarkar', Piyush ji (Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha) you'll have to live with this when such people are in leadership, he added.

7:15 hours: Assam reports 586 new COVID-19 cases, 675 recoveries and 9 deaths in last 24 hours, says state health department.

Active cases: 6,087

Total recoveries: 5,74,955

Death toll: 5,636

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma