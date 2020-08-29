Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of August 29.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected more than 33 lakh and claimed over 61,000 lives in India so far. However, nearly 26 lakh people have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 76.28 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 29:

13:00 pm: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 5,661 including 1,433 active cases, 4,153 recoveries and 31 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

Delhi: Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on #COVID19 is underway. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/icn46CxJVY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

12:31 pm: Over 76,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 34.63 lakh; death toll tops 62,000; recovery rate improves to 76.47%

11:58 pm: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment

President Ram Nath Kovind virtually confers the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. pic.twitter.com/f0VZoDoz9y — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

11:38 am: Delhi Unlock 4: What is opening in national capital from September 1; check complete list

10:55 am: 595 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases now at 77,965 including 14,697 active cases and 1,025 deaths, says state Health Department

10:54 am: The total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 4,04,06,609 including 9,28,761 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

10:39 am: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat tests positive for COVID-19

Weekend lockdown being observed in Prayagraj to curb the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/PO1FdSTNj3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2020

9:49 am: Today, on National Sports Day, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes: PM Modi

9:48 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 34 lakh mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured and discharged and migrated and 62,550 deaths: Health Ministry

9:07 am: We've taken a decision to increase prize money for sports and adventure awards. Prize money for sports awards has already been increased. Prize money for Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs respectively: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

8:31 am: There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September, says state Government

7:51 am: Troops of 209 CoBRA and state Police were out for search and destroy operation (SADO) in Majhgaon of Jharkhand. During operation, an encounter broke between troops and naxals at 6 am. Firing stopped and search underway. Update follows: Central Reserve Police Force

7:40 am: J&K: Three unidentified terrorists killed by police and security forces in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Search is going on

7:19 am: The novel coronavirus has affected more than 33 lakh and claimed over 61,000 lives in India so far

