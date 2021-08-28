New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 28:

8:32 hours: Meat shops will remain closed on Monday, 30th August on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Karnataka's Bengaluru, says Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

8:05 hours: Government should be serious about such (rape) incidents. Serious action must be taken in such incidents as it was done in Andra Pradesh. There's state government's fault in allowing youngsters to have liquor in open, deserted spaces, says Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

8:00 hours: FIR registered under several sections of IPC against 2 accused earlier arrested in an alleged anti-conversion racket. In last 5 years, accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala apart from Rs 19 crore by foreign donations, says Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh.

Hawala funds used to come via Dubai. They (accused) also received foreign donations from UK, USA and UAE via a trust. Accused also got 103 mosques built in 5 states. They also used hawala funding for anti-government protests and have connections in Jammu and Kashmir also, it added.

7:35 hours: US tells citizens to leave Kabul Airport gates 'immediately', reports AFP.

7:30 hours: BREAKING: US carried out drone strike against Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan, reports AFP.

7:10 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world, says Prime Minister's Office.

They strongly condemned horrific terror attack at Kabul International Airport yesterday and emphasised need to ensure safe repatriation of stranded people. They stressed upon need for international cooperation in addressing humanitarian crisis and long term security concerns from Afghanistan, it added.

7:05 hours: We have decided to cancel the annual Dahi Handi event due to the appeal made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in view of third wave of COVID-19, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma