Today our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis. The highly contagious coronavirus, which was first reported in China last year, has affected more than 3.3 million and claimed over 60,000 lives in India so far. However, India's high recovery rate of 76.24 per cent offers a hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 28:

9:31 am: India's COVID-19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured and discharged and migrated and 61,529 deaths: Health Ministry

9:16 am: Will final term exams be held amid COVID-19 pandemic? Supreme Court verdict on UGC circular today

8:47 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Baran, Jhalawar, Kota districts and adjoining area: India Meteorological Department

8:47 am: We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe and effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus, says US President Donald Trump

7:48 am: GST collection severely hit by COVID-19 pandemic, shortfall stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore: Centre

7:38 am: Serchhip battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35 lakhs in general area Melbuk, Champhai (Mizoram) on 26th August: Assam Rifles

7:30 am: In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:14 am: The novel coronavirus has affected over 3.3 million and claimed 60,472 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma