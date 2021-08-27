Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of August 27.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 27:

11:08 hours: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raids at four locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in a drugs case; 15 drug peddlers including three Nigerian nationals detained, reports ANI.

10:55 hours: Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Culture Minister GK Reddy inaugurate Virtual Photo Exhibition on "Making of the Constitution" and Virtual Film Poster Exhibition "Chitranjali @ 75".

10:35 hours: BREAKING: 5 people died after miscreants set ablaze seven trucks near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road in Assam's Dima Hasao last night.

10:14 hours: Of 44,658 new COVID-19 cases and 496 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 162 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:51 hours: Sensex down 169 points, currently trading at 55,779. Nifty at 16,609.

9:42 hours: Just In: India reports 44,658 new COVID-19 cases,32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,26,03,188

Total recoveries: 3,18,21,428

Active cases: 3,44,899

Death toll: 4,36,861

Total vaccinated: 61,22,08,542 (79,48,439) in last 24 hours

9:30 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the issue of OBC quota in local bodies.

9:20 hours: Actor Sonu Sood meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

9:04 hours: Total number of samples tested up to August 26 is 51,49,54,309 including 18,24,931 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR.

8:46 hours: The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can in the hours that remain to us, says UK PM Boris Johnson.

8:26 hours: Talibs have learned well from the master. Talibs denying links with ISIS is similar to denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs and Haqqani network, says Afghanistan acting president Amrullah Saleh.

7:58 hours: Mizoram reported 905 new COVID_19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 7,470 while death toll is at 206 and 48,080 have recovered from the infection, says state health department.

7:30 hours: The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, says White House.

7:21 hours: US Supreme Court ends President Biden's federal eviction moratorium, implemented during the pandemic, reports Reuters.

7:10 hours: The recovery in 2022-23 may take us to the pre-pandemic level, provided the government does not take any more foolish decisions. Centre’s 4 year National Monetization Pipeline is a foolish decision, says Congress leader P Chidambaram.

7:07 hours: GDP for this year will not go to pre-pandemic level of 2019-20. 2020-21 was a decline. 2021-22 will show an apparent increase in GDP but it will not go back to pre-pandemic level. Only when it goes to pre-pandemic level, can you call it a recovery, says Congress leader P Chidambaram.

7:00 hours: There is no rebellion in Chhattisgarh and Punjab. These are internal matters which are discussed within the party. Did you describe the Karnataka change of guard as a rebellion, says Congress leader P Chidambaram.

