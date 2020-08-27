Here are the LIVE updates from August 27.

Today our focus will be on Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council which will hold its 41st meet today and will likely discuss the revenue compensation to states and find a solution to meet the gap between GST cess collections and the total compensation paid to the states. The meeting will be held via video conferencing.

Apart from it, we will also focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has affected more than 3 million and claimed over 59,000 lives in India so far. Amid the surging coronavirus cases, the Centre has said that early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries.

10:45 am: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (in file pic) has written a letter to Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee related to Rajya Sabha that 'no information should be leaked to media before committee reports present in the house', reports ANI

10:19 am: A team has been formed and has left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case. Investigation has been put into motion, says Narcotics Control Bureau Director General

9:45 am: Sensex up by 220.39 points, currently at 39,294.31

9:32 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured and discharged and migrated and 60,472 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Mizoram: Chief Minister Zoramthanga casts his vote in the State General Election to Village Councils & Local Councils, today. pic.twitter.com/sPaTa7R1Bu — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

9:01 am: The total number of samples tested up to 26th August is 3,85,76,510 including 9,24,998 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:16 am: GST Council Meet today; states' compensation and hike on sin goods cess on agenda; here's what to expect

7:56 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting today via video conferencing. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of states and UTs and senior officers from Union Government and states: Ministry of Finance

7:19 am: All religious places in Rajasthan will reopen for public from September 7, says state government

7:18 am: Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

