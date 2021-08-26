New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

The Centre will brief Floor Leaders of all political parties today over the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban seized power there. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar briefing the political leaders.

8:56 hours: Amritsar (Rural) Police recovered 16 kg heroin from Madhopur this morning. The drugs consignment was being brought in by an Amritsar resident from Jammu and Kashmir, says DGP Punjab Police.

8:42 hours: Afghanistan Crisi | There are active efforts underway on the part of regional countries to see whether they can play a role in keeping the airport open once our military mission leaves or, as necessary, reopening it if it closes for some period of time, says US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport. We and rest of the international community have a strong interest in that, primarily for the purpose of making sure that anyone who wants to leave can leave past the 31st using airport, he added.

8:08 hours: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s vision for startups takes shape of SAMRIDH Scheme. Start-up Accelerators of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development and growth (SAMRIDH) program launched by MeitY today. Program aims to boost start-up ecosystem in country, says Union IT Ministry.

300 startups to be provided with mentorship, funding and other necessary support. Investment of up to Rs 40 lakh is to be provided to the start-up, it added.

7:55 hours: Indian Air Force flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan is on its way to Delhi, says Ministry of External Affairs.

7:45 hours: Mizoram reported 794 new positive cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases 7,082 and total recoveries 47,567, says state health department.

7:30 hours: The State Department warned US citizens at the gates outside of the airport in Kabul to leave "immediately" due to threats.

Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so, it said.

7:12 hours: EAM Dr S Jaishankar will brief Floor Leaders of all political parties today over the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma