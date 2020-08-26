Stay Tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates from August 26

Today, our focus will remain on the coronavirus pandemic in the country which has affected over 3.2 million people in the country while over 59,000 people in India have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 26:

1:25 pm: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the fire incident at Secretariat.

1:20 pm: I think the Central Govt should postpone the NEET and JEE exams or they should find an alternative way of conducting the exams. Examination system across the world is evolving, there are 1000 alternate ways to conduct exams: Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia

1:10 pm: There has been an increase in #COVID19 cases in last few days. Recovery rate is more than 90% in the national capital. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

1:05 pm: Vedanta files an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the August 18 order of the Madras High court, which had rejected Vedanta's plea seeking permission to reopen Sterlite Copper Plant at Thoothukudi.

1:00 pm: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated two new Medical Colleges at Bharatpur & Bhilwara, Rajasthan & also Superspeciality Blocks in Govt Medical Colleges at Udaipur, Bikaner & Kota, via video conferencing.

12:50 pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces financial assistance of Rs 8.95 lakhs to the kin of the people who lost their lives in a building collapse in Dewas: Chief Minister's Office

12:40 pm: Delhi High Court refuses to entertain a petition against the decision of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to transfer Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES fund. The petitioner withdraws the petition post court's refusal

12:30 pm: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi tests positive for #COVID19. He asks people, who came in contact with him during the last few days, to immediately get themselves tested for Corona

12:20 pm: Lakhimpur: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nimgaun area. Satyendra Kumar, SP, says,"The post mortem report confirms rape. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Probe underway.

12:15 pm: 511 new #COVID19 cases, 213 discharged cases & 8 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 11,930, including 4,264 active cases, 7,486 recovered cases & 180 deaths till date: State Health Department, Government of Puducherry

12:10 pm: Odisha: Locals in Jajpur use makeshift boats made from banana trunks to rescue themselves from waterlogged houses after heavy rains flooded the area. IMD has predicted thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places in several districts of Odisha today

12:00 pm: But, now as disclosed by some reports that it was a banned drug. If it's a banned drug then it'll lead to abetment to suicide & murder. There'll be a Narcotics Control Bureau issue too. Scope of proceedings will widen substantially: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father

11:55 am: Health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik has improved with all his vital parameters within limits. He tested #COVID19 positive on RTPCR test conducted by GMC on Tuesday. Test to be repeated after 24-48 hours: Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, Goa to ANI

11:50 am: When Sushant Singh Rajput's family got FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over-drugged on prescription drugs, that overdose too can disturb mental balance: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father.

11:45 am: Supreme Court defers the hearing for two weeks on the petition filed by JNU student, Sharjeel Imam, seeking a direction from the SC for clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in various states, for his alleged inflammatory speech at an anti-CAA protest last year

11:40 am: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt

11:35 am: Supreme Court asks Centre to file a reply and make its stand clear on giving moratorium on charging interest on loan as well as interest-on-interest during moratorium period declared during #COVID19 pandemic. The matter to be heard next on September 1.

11:25 am: We have progressively kick-started economic activities on 8,363 projects involving an expenditure of Rs 1.62 lakh crores in FY 2020-21. Execution of these projects will generate around 24.27 crore man-days of employment in this year alone: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

11:10 am: Discussed reforms to increase the transparency of property tax collection to enhance resources available to ULBs at a meeting of Consultative Group on Property Tax Reforms comprising of State UD Ministers from Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura & UP: Housing Minister HS Puri

10:50 am: 6 dead including one bus driver and 8 people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other: Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner, Law and order on road accident on Lucknow-Hardoi Road

10:35 am: 610 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases now at 73,935 including 14,607 active cases, 58,342 discharges and 986 deaths: State Health Department

10:20 am: Thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places very likely to occur over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Boudh, Sonepur districts of Odisha between 1030 hrs IST & 1330 hrs IST: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar

10:10 am: Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhaswamy temple opens for devotees from today since it was closed in March due to #COVID19 induced lockdown. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple from 8 am to 11 am in the morning & from 5 pm till the time of Deep Aradhana in the evening.

10:00 am: Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the #SushantSinghRajput death case arrives at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz.

9:50 am: Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 16 (7 males and 9 females) in the building collapse incident in Raigad. Rescue operation is underway

9:40 am: 3,018 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1060 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 25, taking the total number of cases to 1,11,688. Total number of cases include 25,685 active cases, 85,223 recoveries and 780 deaths: Health Department, Telangana Govt.

9:35 am: India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated & 59,449 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:20 am: Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital & Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital & seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed: MA Sayeed, MSHRC.

9:15 am: The total number of samples tested up to 25th August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:10 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting today over the increase in number of #COVID19 cases. Delhi Health Minister and other officials to attend the meeting.

9:00 am: Kerala: In wake of advisory not to purchase imported flowers during Onam celebrations, children in Kuttiady, Kozhikode search for flowers in their neighbourhood to make Pookkalam (floral decoration). Ayana says, "Due to #COVID19, we are picking flowers from our surroundings."

8:50 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 7:54 am in Durgapur, West Bengal: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

8:40 am: Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan pays tribute to Sepoy Manish who had sustained burn injuries in a terror attack in Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

8:20 am: Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. A statue of Sepoy Manish will also be established and one of his family members will be given govt job: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

8:10 am: India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakhs/day in August 2020. With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection: Ministry of Health, Govt of India

8:00 am: Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 15 (7 males and 8 females) in the building collapse incident in Raigad. One person is still missing. Rescue operation is still underway.

7:50 am: Haryana Assembly Session to begin today; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in file pic) not to attend the session as he had tested positive for #COVID19.

7:40 am: 14 new #COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram taking the total cases in the state to 967, including 464 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 503: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram

7:30 am: Madhya Pradesh: Search & rescue operation concludes at the spot where a two-storey building collapsed near Lal Gate area in Dewas yesterday. A total of 9 people rescued. NDRF officer says, "Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris."

7:20 am: Several roads are blocked in the district due to incessant rainfall this yr. Houses are damaged & people have died. We're carrying out operations to clear roads. The road from Tawaghat to Darma valley is blocked. Work is on, it'll be cleared in 5-6 days: Dharchula SDM Anil Kr Shukla

7:10 am: Uttarakhand | Road between Tawaghat & Darma valley in Dharchula remains blocked due to landslide following incessant rainfall. Locals say that their normal life is affected due to closure of the road. SDM Anil Kumar Shukla says, "Work is on. The road will be cleared within 5-6 days.

7:00 am: Haryana | A newly-wed bride was abducted on gunpoint by miscreants in Mokhra village of Rohtak. She was later rescued by Police. Her family alleges the miscreants used to molest her. DSP says, "FIR registered. Further investigation is on. Multiple teams formed to nab culprits."

