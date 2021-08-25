New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 25:

8:36 am: Karnataka: Waste material incl plastic seen at Panambur beach in Mangaluru y'day "It is an iconic beach & used to be cleaned up every day but for last 2 yr, it is not being managed by authority. People come here regularly. We need cooperation from authority:Y Baikampady,activist

8:30 am: "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a truck in front of Bhikaji Cama Place," tweets Delhi Traffic Police

8:15 am: Uttarakhand: A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted rescue operations in Dehradun amid incessant rainfall in the city.

7:57 am: The number of Delta Plus cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra has risen to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, according to the health department.

7:52 am: Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the last phase of voting will be held on December 12: Deepak Prasad, State Election Commissioner (SEC)

7:45 am: The bail of Union Minister Narayan Rane is yet another slap on the face of the State government which is being run with help of police and goondas: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Pune

7:37 am: Rajasthan | "Jungle raj in prevailing in the State. Congress had promised complete farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance to youth, which are yet to be fulfilled," says Former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi while releasing black paper against the State govt

7:30 am: CM had earlier raised the issue (caste-based census) & today, we're reiterating the same. NDA’s allies also have raised this issue. Unless you will not generate authentic data, the SC will not remove the 50% ceiling on reservation: Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

